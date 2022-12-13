Read full article on original website
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, December 15, 2022: Keep moving the ball
Magnolia and Columbia County are picking up economic momentum. The Albemarle Corporation expansion announcement, and prospects for more good news in the bromine-lithium sphere, are momentum shifters. But for a true economic boom, lots of people need to benefit. What can people who aren’t directly affiliated with the natural resources industries do to assist with moving the ball down the field? Encourage young people to stay here, and to get job training in trades. Keep your money here – invest in your own property and your own skills. Support good ideas that will benefit local educational, economic, cultural and civic institutions. Help others succeed. Attitude matters – express positive attitudes about good things others are trying to accomplish. Beat the drum for South Arkansas with friends in business and politics. We’ve got some good things happening right now. Do your part to keep Columbia County on the right track.
Columbia County turns 170 years old on Saturday
Columbia County will be 170 years old on Saturday. The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature on December 17, 1852 as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Columbia was created by land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. Columbia gained a piece of Union County in 1858 and lost ground when Nevada County was created in 1871.
Real estate: Land sales dominate recent Columbia County transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded November 28 - December 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes four land sales and three residential sales.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 16, 2022: Senseless tragedy that Little Rock and Washington should do something about
Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot and killed Wednesday night while engaging in a foot pursuit south of the city with Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain View. A State Trooper was wounded and Barnes was killed later when a SWAT team entered a house to free a hostage of a home invasion by Barnes after the Scoby murder. Our state political class was quick with the “thoughts and prayers” press releases. “I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “My thoughts & prayers are with the families, the City of Stuttgart & the State Police. God bless all those in law enforcement,” wrote Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin – the incoming state AG. “May God grant Sergeant Scoby’s family peace as all of Arkansas mourns his loss. We will not forget his service and bravery,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart,” said Sen. John Bozeman. “My prayers are with the Stuttgart Police Department and the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby who was killed in the line of duty while protecting his community. Arkansas will forever be in his debt. I’m also praying for the ASP officer who was injured while responding to the same call,” said Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew J. Shephard (R-El Dorado). Thoughts and prayers are fine. But what is needed is action at the state and national political levels. There’s plenty of room and reason for action. We got a good look at several Stone County court dockets involving Barnes’ past actions on Thursday morning before they were removed from the Arkansas CourtConnect system. First, it must be said that Sgt. Scoby died as a true hero. Scoby and another officer were attempting to stop the vehicle Barnes was driving for a traffic violation. It’s not known how much the Stuttgart officers knew about Barnes while they were pursing him – first by vehicle and then on foot in the midnight darkness south of Stuttgart on Wednesday. But our reading of the court documents suggests that Sgt. Scoby’s sacrifice may well have saved the lives of Barnes’ estranged wife and their child. Mrs. Barnes and the child lived in Stuttgart. Affidavits filed by police officers, and Mrs. Barnes’ statements in a request for a permanent protection order against her husband that was approved by the Stone County Court, paint a disturbing portrait of a meth-addicted husband with a violent disposition who had threatened his wife and his own parents. On two separate occasions earlier this year, lawmen in Mountain View and Stone County had confronted an armed and belligerent Barnes. On April 29, Mountain View police got a report that Barnes, armed with an AR-15 pistol (and later discovered to also be carrying two knives, a .40 caliber pistol and multiple clips and rounds), was walking down Main Street in the town. He also had a device for snorting meth. Once arriving at the jail, he hit, bit and verbally threatened booking officers. Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton wrote in a June 7 affidavit supporting revocation of Barnes’ bonds that McGilton was requesting “both Circuit Court bonds be revoked and (that) he remains in the custody of the sheriff until his cases are resolved or a new bond is set by the Circuit Judge. He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons.” Barnes was out on bond when, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver granted Barnes a continuance of his bond revocation hearing until March. Deputy Prosecutor Eric Bray had no objection. Mrs. Barnes’ June 2 petition requesting a protection order was equally chilling. She wrote that her husband had become obsessed “with thinking we have cyber stalkers and people that come to our house and mess with things on our property.” Although her husband had been receiving treatment for his problems, she said he had become increasingly paranoid. “His actions and behavior makes me feel threatened for my daughter and myself. He was so ‘convinced’ that we were being watched to be sex-trafficked that I was worried he would kidnap my daughter himself. Today he made phone calls to my daughter’s school, asking if she was there or not.” There are so many possible courses of legislative action that it’s hard to know where to start. In Barnes’ case, a man who should have been behind bars, receiving intense therapy for his meth addiction, or both -- was free on bond. The court system didn’t see him as enough of a threat and booted his case into next year. He shouldn’t have had possession of firearms, yet he had enough to shoot at two trained Stuttgart officers and to kill one of them, and to give pause to a State Police SWAT team for six hours. Where are the jail cells law enforcement says Arkansas needs to keep violent people locked up? Where are the long-term mental health and drug treatment centers that many Americans acknowledge are needed, but which lack legislative support and funding? Why aren’t we confiscating – at least temporarily – the weapons of people who are charged with or have convictions for violent offenses? What are we doing about people who give or sell these firearms to these individuals? Why don’t protection orders have teeth? How timely is the information that law enforcement officials receive about potentially dangerous or mentally ill individuals they are confronting? How good is the training that police officers receive, and how often is that training conducted? We’re calling out our federal and state officials and lawmakers – Rutledge, Griffin, Shepherd, Bozeman, Cotton, Rep. Bruce Westerman, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders. And our own Columbia County delegation – Sen.-elect Steve Crowell, Rep.-elect Wade Andrews and Rep. Lane Jean. Arkansas needs thoughtful people with the courage to rework and reform the state’s legal system that gives dangerous and disturbed people the help they need, while protecting our citizens. We’re praying our legislators actively confront these issues. CLICK HERE to see our article about Wednesday’s tragedy.
STAR Academy making a difference at Magnolia Middle School
Magnolia Middle School eighth grader Mariah Young used to struggle with her classes and her grades. “I don’t know, the teachers didn’t really explain it really well and the work was really hard for me,” Mariah said of her previous experiences with school. But beginning this year,...
Fannie Bee Ogle
Fannie Bee Ogle, 88, of Rogers, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Rogers. She was born February 19, 1934 in Gurdon to James Hardy and Dovie (Davis) Hughes. Bee was a member of Taylor First Baptist Church for 35 years and taught junior high Sunday School....
ASU system appoints Henderson Board of Visitors
Four Henderson State University alumni and a current student have been appointed to the university’s Board of Visitors. The board serves the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in an advisory role to aid in securing financial support, to make recommendations about the educational and service needs of the university’s service area, and to provide counsel and guidance.
Magnolia School Board recognizes achievements of Maggie McDonald
Maggie McDonald, a senior at Magnolia High School, was recognized at Monday’s Magnolia School Board meeting for her outstanding achievements in the FFA organization and her contributions to animal science. She has been a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization since the seventh grade. This year,...
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union
Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
A look back at the SAU Boys High School Basketball Tournament
For most people, the 3rd week of December means it’s almost Christmas time. It signifies the last week of school before Christmas Break. For others, it’s time to get serious about Christmas shopping, or trying to figure out how I am going to pay for all the presents under the tree.
Columbia County has 29 active COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases rose by two in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, and up by one in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,476.
Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 16 & 17
We are getting closer to the big Christmas weekend, then the New Year celebrations, but this weekend there are some great things to do in Texarkana with you and your family. Listen to this post- On Saturday, December 16 it is the 9th Annual Santa Spring at the Ace of Clubs House in downtown Texarkana, kicking off at 8:00 am. After that at 9:00 am the “Christmas on Main” celebration begins at the Perot Theatre. There will be movies, Ice Skating, Vendors, and a whole lot of fun for everybody.
Location for Miller County 911 dispatch still undecided
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The fate of the location of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) dispatch operations hangs in the balance until January. That's when Miller County officials may learn if the current location at 409 Hazel St. in downtown Texarkana remains or will the 911 emergency call system be consolidated with 911 operations at the Bi-State Justice Center.
Tuesday tornadoes kill two, injure 16 in Northwest Louisiana
Tornadoes killed a mother and child, and injured 16 people on Tuesday night as a storm system swept through the Ark-La-Tex. Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8, died when their home was destroyed in the Four Forks community southwest of Shreveport. The National Weather Service in...
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
Mayor-elect Arceneaux names transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. (Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts - Director) and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected by Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux to co-chair his transition team efforts. Arceneaux’s Transition Team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition and various long-range matters that are central to the mayor-elect’s platform.
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
Farmerville neighborhood destroyed by tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. - The town of Farmerville in Union Parish was hit hard by Tuesday's tornadoes. More than 20 people were hurt there when a neighborhood, including an apartment complex, suffered significant damage. The damage is reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road. There were at least 17 tornadoes...
