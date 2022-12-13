ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping

Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
EUGENE, OR
atozsports.com

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee

2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news

The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
atozsports.com

Coveted player in NCAA transfer portal set to visit Tennessee Vols

One of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal is reportedly set to visit the Tennessee Vols this weekend. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will visit Tennessee and Ohio State this weekend. Cornelius is one of those rare “hidden gems”...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Penn State Reveals Its Uniform For Rose Bowl

Penn State set its uniform for the Rose Bowl. On Wednesday night, the team revealed all-white uniforms for the Jan. 2 matchup against Utah. The Nittany Lions went 10-2, with their only losses against Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State. They averaged 35.8 points per game behind senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who tossed 22 touchdowns and ran for five more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach

Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Twitter's Not Holding Back With Zach Wilson Starting vs. Lions

Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in. The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury. With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter...
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

XFL Reveals Uniforms for All Eight Teams for 2023 Season

The XFL is returning in February, and fans now know what the eight teams will be wearing during game days. The league recently revealed the uniforms for all eight teams for the 2023 season while also announcing it has selected Under Armour as the Official Uniform Partner. "Over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy