Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
There’s a perfect option to join Tennessee Vols on-field coaching staff
December has proven to be an extremely busy month for Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee only plays one game this month — against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 — but there are plenty of other tasks that are occupying Heupel’s time right now.
It appears that one of Tennessee’s SEC rivals will attempt to run a version of the Vols’ offense in 2023
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense evolved a lot as the 2022 season progressed, but the crux of it remained the same — tempo and wide splits with the wide receivers. Tennessee’s offense works in part because of all the space they create on the field. When you combine that space with the Vols’ tempo, it can create chaos for the defense.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
A Power-5 program just gave Tennessee a recruiting ‘cheat code’ and the Vols need to immediately utilize it
A Power-5 program gave the Tennessee Vols (and all of college football) a recruiting cheat code this week. And UT needs to immediately utilize it. Purdue hired former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach this week. Brees will help Purdue with bowl prep and he’ll be able to recruit as well.
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
Coveted player in NCAA transfer portal set to visit Tennessee Vols
One of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal is reportedly set to visit the Tennessee Vols this weekend. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will visit Tennessee and Ohio State this weekend. Cornelius is one of those rare “hidden gems”...
College Football World Reacts To Jalin Hyatt's Big Announcement
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won't play in the Orange Bowl, the wideout announced in a statement this afternoon. Hyatt, who caught an FBS-leading 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022 with the Volunteers, appears ready to make the jump to ...
Look: Penn State Reveals Its Uniform For Rose Bowl
Penn State set its uniform for the Rose Bowl. On Wednesday night, the team revealed all-white uniforms for the Jan. 2 matchup against Utah. The Nittany Lions went 10-2, with their only losses against Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State. They averaged 35.8 points per game behind senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who tossed 22 touchdowns and ran for five more.
Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach
Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter's Not Holding Back With Zach Wilson Starting vs. Lions
Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in. The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury. With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter...
Popculture
XFL Reveals Uniforms for All Eight Teams for 2023 Season
The XFL is returning in February, and fans now know what the eight teams will be wearing during game days. The league recently revealed the uniforms for all eight teams for the 2023 season while also announcing it has selected Under Armour as the Official Uniform Partner. "Over the past...
