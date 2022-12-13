Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Teases New Song 'No Horse To Ride'
Luke Grimes may play the prominent role of Kayce Dutton on the hit Western TV show Yellowstone, but in the real world, he's been making his way as a singer-songwriter in addition to his career as an actor. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Grimes shared a preview of a brand new song called "No Horse to Ride."
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 6 Teaser Hints Things Go Awry at the Gathering
The teaser for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 6 hints someone gets hurt at the spring gathering.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: The Meaning Behind Monica Cutting Her Hair Off in Episode 3 Explained
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ started off with a tragic loss for Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).
‘Yellowstone’: Eagle-Eyed Fan Spots Major Ranch Branding Error During Episode 3
Yellowstone‘s third episode of Season 5 premiered tonight, and one eagle-eyed fan spotted a huge ranch-branding error during the episode.... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Eagle-Eyed Fan Spots Major Ranch Branding Error During Episode 3 appeared first on Outsider.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Hallmark vs. Great American Family: Who’s Winning the Holiday Movie War?
Christmas is a joyous time of peace and togetherness — but there’s a pop culture clash underway on the most unlikely battleground of all: holiday TV movies. They’re cozy, they’re formulaic, and they’re in a no-holds-barred death match for all of America’s attention! Holiday hyperbole aside, the conversation around the 2022 Christmas movie season has been dominated by one almighty feud: Hallmark vs. Great American Family. In one corner we have Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, a battalion of holiday movies that’s been delighting families and 20-somethings watching ironically since 2009. And in the other corner is the rookie network Great American...
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Survivor Winner Donates Entire Million Dollar Prize to Veterans: 'I Am Very Fortunate'
"There are people who need that money more," Mike Gabler told host and executive producer Jeff Probst during the Survivor after-show on Wednesday Survivor 43 winner Mike Gabler made history on Wednesday night after he revealed he'd be donating his entire $1 million prize to veterans. The heart valve specialist, 52, had been telling viewers of the CBS competition series his plan before nabbing the win, but followed through with his promise after being named Sole Survivor. "There are people who need that money more," Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the...
Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love'
The country star and wife Gabi share a peek inside their 7-week-old son Avery's nursery as the singer settles into first-time fatherhood With the year winding down, Scotty McCreery is reflecting on the many blessings of the past 12 months — and looking forward to what's to come in 2023. After finding out he'd be a father, the country star and wife Gabi made their happy news public in June, a week after their fourth wedding anniversary. July brought word that his single "Damn Strait" had hit No....
Stuart Margolin Dead: Emmy-Winning Co-Star of The Rockford Files Was 82
The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia, family members confirmed on Monday Stuart Margolin, an Emmy award-winning character actor who co-starred in The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82. Margolin died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia, family members confirmed on Instagram Monday. Known for his role as con man Evelyn "Angel" Martin on the 1970s detective drama series, for which he won two Emmys, Margolin later featured in two Blake Edwards movies, 1981's S.O.B. and 1986's A Fine Mess. He also became...
What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama
The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
'Yellowstone's' Fifth Episode Paid Tribute to a Beloved Member of the Crew
As Yellowstone has evolved into one of the biggest shows on TV, it has remained a series focused on what it means to be loyal and honor those you love. The show demonstrated that loyalty during an on-air tribute to Timothy Reynolds, a member of the crew. Following the tribute, though, many naturally wanted to learn more about Timothy and what had happened to him.
Tears Fall as 'Yellowstone' Imagines “Horses In Heaven”
Is this finally the season of Yellowstone where everything between Beth and Jamie comes to a head? This week's new episode, "Horses In Heaven," certainly makes it seem as though that could be the case -- especially if Beth has anything to say about it. But let's come back to...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Gives Beth One of Her Most Violent Moments Yet
Last week on Yellowstone, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) got Summer (Piper Perabo) out of prison, commuting her sentence to house arrest at the Yellowstone so that she could help him understand the activist groups and opposition he and the ranch faces. As fans of the series might guess, that's a move that didn't sit especially well with Beth (Kelly Reilly) and in this week's episode, "Watch 'Em Ride Away", tensions between Beth and Summer hit and all time high — but with an explosive outcome that may see a surprising new path forward for the two women.
NBC San Diego
‘The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner in Emotional Finale
Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious. Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice" on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie. Leatherwood secured...
