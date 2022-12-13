Cuba is seeing its biggest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. According to US government data, over the past year nearly 250,000 Cubans have emigrated to the United States. The figure represents more than 2 percent of the island's population and more than 4 percent of its working population. The exodus can be explained by deteriorating living conditions in Cuba, where people face constant blackouts and lack of access to food and medicine. For more, we speak to Ted Hanken, an associate professor of Latin American studies at Baruch College, part of the City University of New York.

