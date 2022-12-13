Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
tipranks.com
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
tipranks.com
Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Carriage Services (CSV)
In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Carriage Services (CSV – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares opened today at $25.11. According to TipRanks, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Foroohar is an analyst with an average return of -16.9% and a 36.11% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.
tipranks.com
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF – Research Report. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy. According to TipRanks, Davis has an average return of 30.6% and a 59.50% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Barrington Remains a Buy on Cra International (CRAI)
Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.30. According to TipRanks, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.66% success...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Keeps Their Sell Rating on Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Lisa Deng maintained a Sell rating on Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFF – Research Report) on December 8 and set a price target of A$40.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.35. Deng covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Metcash Limited, Wesfarmers...
tipranks.com
PubMatic (PUBM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer
In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on PubMatic (PUBM – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed today at $13.00. According to TipRanks, Helfstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a...
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com
Lucid Group Slips despite Love from BofA Securities
Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) landed quite a win today with new commentary from Bank of America Securities analysts. However, it wasn’t sufficient to give Lucid Group much of a leg up in the market. The company lost 2.6% in trading on Thursday, though after-hours trading was subdued.
tipranks.com
UBS Remains a Buy on Allkem Limited (OROCF)
In a report released today, Lachlan Shaw from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Allkem Limited (OROCF – Research Report), with a price target of A$17.90. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $9.13. Shaw covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group Ltd,...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Diamondback (FANG)
In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares opened today at $137.50. According to TipRanks, McDermott is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and...
tipranks.com
Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
In a report released today, Gil Blum from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report), with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $51.06. According to TipRanks, Blum is an analyst with an average return of -24.4% and...
via.news
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
tipranks.com
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
As 2022 draws to an end, investors are looking for deeper insight into what the stock market holds for the investment landscape in 2023. At TipRanks, we derive our stock-picking prowess by following a data-driven approach that yields the best results. Let’s look at ten such stocks that could boost your portfolio returns in 2023.
tipranks.com
Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF) Gets a Buy from Citigroup
Citigroup analyst Adrian Lemme maintained a Buy rating on Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF – Research Report) today and set a price target of A$39.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.44. According to TipRanks, Lemme is an analyst with an average return of -18.2% and a 34.48%...
