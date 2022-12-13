ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DR Lasting More than Five Years Associated With Dementia, Alzheimer’s

Damage to the blood-retinal barrier is present in both diabetic retinopathy and several forms of dementia, likely leading to the association found in this study. Photo: University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. Click image to enlarge. Upon investigating whether associations between diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD)...

