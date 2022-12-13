Read full article on original website
Related
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US News and World Report
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartels and EU Criminals Cooperate to Smuggle Drugs to Europe and Beyond-Report
(Reuters) - Mexican cartels and criminal groups in the European Union work together to traffic methamphetamine and cocaine from Latin America to Europe, according to a report published on Wednesday by Europol and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the report, the first such joint initiative involving both agencies,...
US News and World Report
Securities Trader Charged in New York With Front-Running Employer's Trades
(Reuters) -An equities trader at a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make tens of millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in New York said on Wednesday. Equities trader Lawrence Billimek, 51, of Hailey, Idaho, was arrested...
US News and World Report
Tesla Plans to Announce Mexico EV Plant as Soon as Next Week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital of...
US News and World Report
ECB’s Knot Says Fed Is Closer to End of Rate Hikes Than ECB
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Federal Reserve, but ultimately won't raise its rates to the same level as its U.S. counterpart, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday. "The U.S. is closer to...
US News and World Report
Israeli Who Kidnapped Grandson After Italy Cable Car Crash Settles Case
ROME (Reuters) - An Italian judge on Thursday accepted a plea bargain by an Israeli man accused of kidnapping his grandson who was orphaned after a cable car disaster in northern Italy in May last year, closing the drawn-out case. The judge in the northern city of Pavia approved the...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-PepsiCo to Roll Out 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, Exec Says
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -PepsiCo plans to roll out 100 heavy-duty Tesla Semis in 2023, when it will start using the electric trucks to make deliveries to customers like Walmart and Kroger, the soda maker's top fleet official told Reuters on Friday. PepsiCo Inc, which ordered the big trucks in...
US News and World Report
Henkel Spins off Its Russia Business
(Reuters) - Germany's Henkel said on Friday it has spun off its Russia business after the chemical and consumer goods company had announced its exit from the country earlier this year. Henkel's Russian operation will change its name to Lab Industries from January and will act independently of the German...
US News and World Report
New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China Through 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). According to the group's projections, cases in China would peak around April...
US News and World Report
Citi, Revlon Lenders Reach Deal Over $500 Million Accidental Payment
(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday. Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money in August 2020 to...
US News and World Report
Ex-Twitter Worker Gets 3-1/2-Year U.S. Prison Term for Spying for Saudi Arabia
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A former Twitter Inc manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia by sharing user data several years ago and potentially exposing users to persecution was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said. Ahmad Abouammo had been found guilty by a jury in August...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-The Global Supply Trail That Leads to Russia’s Killer Drones
(Reuters) - The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
US News and World Report
Ecuador's Trade Agreement With China Is 'Practically Closed,' Says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry. "A highly efficient negotiation has been carried out...
US News and World Report
Pakistan to Approach UN After Blaming India for Bombing
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier...
Comments / 0