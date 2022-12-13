Hardwood Wins in Wynnewood: Saint Joseph’s Women’s Basketball Team Is Hot

The Hawks women's basketball team has strung together a series of wins to go 9-1 thus far this season. Photo by Saint Joseph's University Women's Basketball at Facebook.

The Hawks women’s basketball team is, like the Philadelphia Eagles, on a current streak. Matt Leon covered the seasonal success of the Saint Joseph ’s women’s basketball team for KYW Newsradio.

At 9–1 (the first loss of the season occurred this past weekend, at the hands of arch-rival Villanova), the players are defeating foes at a pace not seen since the 1984–1985 season more than 35 years ago.

The string of victories, however, includes impressive performances over city rivals Penn, Temple, and Drexel.

“I think we’re scoring the ball from different positions on a consistent basis,” said head coach Cindy Griffin.

“You’re getting a lot of offense from all five spots, which certainly helps spread the floor and the offensive flow.

“In addition to defending and rebounding, you want to depend on your shooting for so much. But you want to be able to score in different ways. And I think we’ve been able to do that, and that’s why we’ve been successful,” she explained.

Sophomore Talya Brugler leads the Hawks in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game.

Defensively, St. Joe’s has held opponents to 55.2 points per game (not including the Villanova loss) and 37 percent shooting from the field.