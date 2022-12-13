ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, PA

Hardwood Wins in Wynnewood: Saint Joseph’s Women’s Basketball Team Is Hot

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvPmx_0jh1GZBo00
The Hawks women's basketball team has strung together a series of wins to go 9-1 thus far this season.Photo bySaint Joseph's University Women's Basketball at Facebook.

The Hawks women’s basketball team is, like the Philadelphia Eagles, on a current streak. Matt Leon covered the seasonal success of the Saint Joseph’s women’s basketball team for KYW Newsradio.

At 9–1 (the first loss of the season occurred this past weekend, at the hands of arch-rival Villanova), the players are defeating foes at a pace not seen since the 1984–1985 season more than 35 years ago.

The string of victories, however, includes impressive performances over city rivals Penn, Temple, and Drexel.

“I think we’re scoring the ball from different positions on a consistent basis,” said head coach Cindy Griffin.

“You’re getting a lot of offense from all five spots, which certainly helps spread the floor and the offensive flow.

“In addition to defending and rebounding, you want to depend on your shooting for so much. But you want to be able to score in different ways. And I think we’ve been able to do that, and that’s why we’ve been successful,” she explained.

Sophomore Talya Brugler leads the Hawks in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game.

Defensively, St. Joe’s has held opponents to 55.2 points per game (not including the Villanova loss) and 37 percent shooting from the field.

More on the Hawks women’s basketball is at KYW Newsradio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

‘The Athletic’ Names Bryn Mawr Billionaire Michael G. Rubin Its Sports Businessperson of the Year

Fanatics, Inc., CEO Michael G. Rubin was named The Atlantic's 2022 Businessperson of the YearPhoto byKynetic. Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael G. Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, Inc. (the Jacksonville, Fla., online sports clothing-collectibles company), has been named 2022 Businessperson of the Year by The Athletic. Bill Shea profiled Rubin’s distinction in the sports business category.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

Archbishop Perez to Address Neumann’s Winter Graduates

Archbishop Nelson J Perez will address the graduates at Neumann University’s winter commencement on Dec. 21 and receive an honorary degree from the university. Neumann will award degrees to 195 graduates in the Mirenda Center for Sport, Spirituality, and Character Development at a convocation scheduled for 6 PM. University...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Recognizes Chesco Honorees at Winter Commencement Ceremonies

Gary W. Smith.Photo byChester County Economic Development Council. There are 1,342 students poised to begin the next chapters of their lives following graduation from West Chester University at five separate winter commencement exercises being held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18. Additionally, three individuals including Gary Smith, CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council, are to be recognized for their significant impact on WCU students and the university.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Photo byRosemont College. Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to MONTCO Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities, and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Swoop May Be the Mascot of the Hour, But These Collegeville School Kids Sure Enjoyed the Phanatic

The Phillie Phanatic thanks Collegeville students for crushing the 2022 Full Belly Bag challenge.Photo byHoly Cross Regional Catholic School at Facebook. Students at Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, Collegeville, gathered enough food in a “Full Belly Bag” challenge to earn an onsite visit by the Phillie Phanatic. Despite baseball season being long over (and logical conjecture that Swoop’s datebook for Eagles gigs may be tight at present), the kids nonetheless responded enthusiastically to their diamond-associated visitor.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Bryn Mawr’s Harcum College Dental Hygiene Program Sets 2023 Date to Supercharge Kids’ Smiles

George Washington — one of the two honorees on President’s Day — may have suffered dental woes for most of his life, but participants in Harcum College’s Dental Hygiene Program are seeking to prevent the same misery in area kids. Its Sealant Day event (Feb, 20, 2023, President’s Day) will provide treatments and information to 6–12 year olds, without charge.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers: The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families. Lincoln Center positions cover a range of occupations.
AUDUBON, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy