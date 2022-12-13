ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO is paying people to build all-electric housing. Here’s how much you could get

By John Lynch
The Tribune
 3 days ago

Looking for another reason to build all-electric housing in San Luis Obispo?

Developers of affordable housing, farmworker housing and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) can now apply for rebates on all-electric housing units, according to a news release from the city of SLO and Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE).

Under the New Construction Electrification Program , builders of affordable housing units and farmworker housing can receive a rebate of $2,500 per unit, which can be stacked up to $240,000 per project, the release said.

Property owners constructing ADUs can receive a $5,000 rebate per individual unit, and up to $10,000 per project.

“A home built with all-electric standards is less expensive and safer to build,” the release said. “Once built, residents can enjoy cleaner indoor air and ultra-high-efficiency appliances that provide greater safety and comfort.”

The rebate program could help the city reach its Climate Action Plan goal of going carbon-neutral by 2035 by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, the release said.

What types of ADUs qualify for the rebate?

According to the release, property owners with enough space to build all-electric ADUs, or ADU building additions and alterations, can qualify for the rebate program.

Both detached and attached ADUs qualify for the rebate program, the release said.

Existing space on the lot of the primary residence that is converted into an independent living unit, such as a master bedroom, storage area or attached garage, is also eligible for the rebate program, according to the release.

So are junior accessory dwelling units (JADUs) — spaces that are contained entirely within an existing or proposed single-family residence.

Interested developers or property owners can learn more about the electrification program by visiting the CCCE’s website, 3cenergy.org .

