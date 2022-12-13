Read full article on original website
What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?
When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Why Did State of Texas Jobs See Such Massive Turnover in 2022?
In 2022, nearly 25% of employees left their State of Texas jobs. One department saw an eye-popping turnover rate of over 45%, which I will discuss later. On average, most companies see a turnover rate of 18% a year, so what is causing this mass exodus from state jobs?. A...
Here is the Most Popular Dog Name in the State of Texas
One thing is for sure, there is a lot of people in the great state of Texas that love their dogs. I’m one of those people, let’s be honest we are just lucky to have dogs. These wonderful creatures just want to show us unconditional love. Yes, occasionally they can bring an energy level that can get annoying at times but it’s just because they missed you all day and want to show you how much they care. But when we’re talking about our four-legged family members, what is the most common dog name in Texas?
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Comedian Adam Sandler Bringing Live Tour To Texas In 2023
Adam Sandler will bring his outstanding and renowned tour "Adam Sandler Live" to 3 Texas cities in 2023. Ask anybody what's their favorite Adam Sandler movie and you'll get a wide variety of answers:. The Waterboy. The Wedding Singer. Billy Madison. Big Daddy. 8 Crazy Nights. Mr. Deeds. That's just...
Tips on how to Watch out for Deer This Holiday Season on Roadways
As we get closer to Christmas we are likely to see Santa and his reindeer but it's the local deer that we should be more concerned about. The hunting season for white-tail deer is currently happening until January 1, 2023, as stated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, and it is also the peak time that most male deer are in the rut. That means that the daddy deer is competing with the other daddy deer looking for a momma deer, to put it nicely.
Texas Emergency Crews Ready for Severe Weather to hit the State
A severe winter storm is hitting parts of Texas as it makes its way across the United States but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has emergency crews ready. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has instructed that the Texas Division of Emergency Management needed to activate their state of emergency response resources. This is in part due to reports from the National Weather Service following some severe winter weather across the country with the potential to hit Texas.
Will You Have To Pay For Plastic Bags At Walmarts In Texas?
It seems that Walmart is at war with its customers. They don't seem to care that shoppers overwhelmingly dislike self-checkouts. At a time when online retailers are taking an ever more significant chunk of total retail sales, you would think that traditional retailers like Walmart would be even more interested in holding on to their customers.
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’
Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
