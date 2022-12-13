Read full article on original website
KARK
Cancer prevention facts
(Baptist Health) – About one in every five deaths in the U.S. is caused by cancer, making it the second leading cause of death. That’s why it’s important to learn what does—and what doesn’t—help protect you from cancer. How much do you know about cancer prevention?
Brain tissues can be harmed even by light drinking
(Baptist Health) – For many years, it’s been well-known that drinking too much alcohol raises the risk of dementia and other health problems. But how much alcohol use is too much?. It may be less than you’d think, according to a study published earlier this year in the...
