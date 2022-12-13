ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle tears up describing death threats in Netflix series: 'Are my babies safe?'

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says being the subject of online vitriol and threats had a tangible impact on her life. “I think for people to really understand, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into,” the former Meghan Markle said on the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.”
TODAY.com

Watch TODAY's Sheinelle Jones meet her idol Janet Jackson

As Janet Jackson was previewing her upcoming tour Together Again, Sheinelle Jones shared a sweet moment with the music superstar. The TODAY anchor talked about what Jackson has meant to her since childhood and even got an invite to see the tour in person!Dec. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com

Ben Affleck bonds with son in rare public appearance

Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, hit the town on December 13 for a little father-son bonding time, in a rare public appearance for the duo. Affleck and Samuel, 10, attended a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pair sat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Margot Robbie is the epitome of glam in first teaser for 'Barbie' movie

In a nod to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," viewers got a first look at Greta Gerwig's vision for her upcoming film, "Barbie." A group of young girls are playing with dolls in a barren, desert landscape, as a voiceover reads, "From the beginning of time, since the first little girl existed, there have been dolls."
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Samantha Bee talks upcoming tour, hostless ‘Daily Show’

Samantha Bee is hitting the road for a new stage show called “Your Favorite Woman.” She shares details, saying the tour “will continue the energy of ‘Full Frontal,’” and also touches on the open “Daily Show” hosting gig.Dec. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com

Adam Lambert delivers haunting cover of Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World'

This is no ordinary cover. On Dec. 13, Adam Lambert unveiled a video for his version of Duran Duran’s 1993 smash “Ordinary World.”. The track is slow and pensive, heavy on piano and strings, with the arrangement and Lambert’s distinctive voice giving the song an equally distinctive sound. It manages to remain loyal to the legendary band's original single while being unique in its own right.
TODAY.com

Live out your favorite holiday films with these travel experiences

Instead of watching your favorite holiday flicks, why not experience them? Misty Belles from Virtuoso Travel Agency shares travel experiences based on the season’s best movies like “The Holiday,” “Home Alone 2" and “The Polar Express.”Dec. 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy