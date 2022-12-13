Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò reveal their favorite scene partners from 'White Lotus' Season 2
Mia and Lucia, everyone's favorite fiery duo from "The White Lotus" Season Two, became a big talking point for fans of the show — mainly for their hilarious and engaging friendship banter and their ability to con anyone at any time. The real-life duo, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò,...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
TODAY.com
Late singer Lalo Rodríguez is remembered as a 'virtuoso' who uplifted salsa music
Puerto Rican singer and musician Lalo Rodríguez, best known for his salsa megahit “Ven devórame otra vez“ (Come devour me again) has died. His body was found in the parking lot of a public housing project in his hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 13, police said. He was 64.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle tears up describing death threats in Netflix series: 'Are my babies safe?'
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says being the subject of online vitriol and threats had a tangible impact on her life. “I think for people to really understand, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into,” the former Meghan Markle said on the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan.”
TODAY.com
Watch TODAY's Sheinelle Jones meet her idol Janet Jackson
As Janet Jackson was previewing her upcoming tour Together Again, Sheinelle Jones shared a sweet moment with the music superstar. The TODAY anchor talked about what Jackson has meant to her since childhood and even got an invite to see the tour in person!Dec. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com
Ben Affleck bonds with son in rare public appearance
Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, hit the town on December 13 for a little father-son bonding time, in a rare public appearance for the duo. Affleck and Samuel, 10, attended a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pair sat...
TODAY.com
Hoda and Jenna remember tWitch as a ‘bright light’: ‘People from all walks of life loved him’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Hoda Kotb...
TODAY.com
Margot Robbie is the epitome of glam in first teaser for 'Barbie' movie
In a nod to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," viewers got a first look at Greta Gerwig's vision for her upcoming film, "Barbie." A group of young girls are playing with dolls in a barren, desert landscape, as a voiceover reads, "From the beginning of time, since the first little girl existed, there have been dolls."
TODAY.com
Samantha Bee talks upcoming tour, hostless ‘Daily Show’
Samantha Bee is hitting the road for a new stage show called “Your Favorite Woman.” She shares details, saying the tour “will continue the energy of ‘Full Frontal,’” and also touches on the open “Daily Show” hosting gig.Dec. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com
Adam Lambert delivers haunting cover of Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World'
This is no ordinary cover. On Dec. 13, Adam Lambert unveiled a video for his version of Duran Duran’s 1993 smash “Ordinary World.”. The track is slow and pensive, heavy on piano and strings, with the arrangement and Lambert’s distinctive voice giving the song an equally distinctive sound. It manages to remain loyal to the legendary band's original single while being unique in its own right.
TODAY.com
Jay Leno’s friend recalls ‘horrific’ moments after comedian’s face caught fire
Jay Leno's good friend Dave Killackey described springing into action to save him after a "wall of fire" engulfed Leno's face and body while the two were working on one of Leno's classic cars in his garage last month. Killackey spoke to Hoda Kotb alongside the former "Tonight Show" host...
TODAY.com
Live out your favorite holiday films with these travel experiences
Instead of watching your favorite holiday flicks, why not experience them? Misty Belles from Virtuoso Travel Agency shares travel experiences based on the season’s best movies like “The Holiday,” “Home Alone 2" and “The Polar Express.”Dec. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
Miley Cyrus knows she could play godmother Dolly Parton in a biopic: ‘I feel like I’m already doing it’
Would Miley Cyrus play her godmother Dolly Parton in a biopic? It's not really something the "Party in the U.S.A." singer says she thought about before. “Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I’m already doing it," she told E! News on Dec. 15.
TODAY.com
Ken Jennings addresses ‘What's a hoe’ moment on ‘Jeopardy!’ 18 years later
That's the question TikTok users are asking as they circulate viral clips of Ken Jennings in 2004 as a contestant on "Jeopardy!," which he currently co-hosts. They say he was snubbed for the correct answer "What is a hoe," but it was ruled wrong. Jennings agrees with them. "TikTok has...
