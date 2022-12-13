Read full article on original website
BBC
Mahek Bukhari: Murder-accused TikTok star released from prison
A TikTok influencer and five others accused of murdering two men who died in a crash have been released from prison on bail. Mahek Bukhari, 23, denies the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died when their car left the...
BBC
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
BBC
Teenager charged over crash in which three died
A teenager has been charged following a fatal crash which claimed three lives near Dumfries. Police Scotland confirmed a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the incident on the A711 on 16 March this year. Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston, all 16, died at the scene of...
BBC
Zara Aleena: The prolific offender who murdered a law graduate
Jordan McSweeney has been jailed for life, after admitting murdering aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena as she walked home from an east London bar. Chilling CCTV footage recovered from that night reveals the prolific criminal trailed other lone women before singling out and killing one he had never met before. Just...
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Manhattan women’s shelter
A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a homeless shelter in Manhattan Friday night, police said. The victim was attacked by a 42-year-old woman just before 10 p.m. inside of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street near 3rd Avenue in Midtown, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim in the 6th floor hallway with stab wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh, cops said. She was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, police said. The attacker fled the shelter and remains at large, according to police. She was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
BBC
Telephone fraud: Older people targeted in bogus police scam
Telephone scammers posed as police officers to target older people on multiple occasions in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Nine incidents were reported in Belfast last Tuesday and Wednesday. In most cases, those targeted were told they were being called in relation to fraudulent activity...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
BBC
Portsmouth: Man arrested over rape of woman who asked for help
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after asking for directions. Police said the woman, in her 40s, had been walking along Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on 17 August between 01:00 and 02:00 BST. She asked a man unknown to her for directions. He...
BBC
Shaun James murder inquiry: Family still seeking justice 20 years on
The family of a man who was "callously" run over 20 years ago are still seeking justice. Shaun James was 32 when he died in a lane off Steam Mills Road in Cinderford on 15 December 2002. He was seen speaking to the driver of a white van and was...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
BBC
Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man
A Sudanese woman charged with adultery has had her life spared and will instead spend six months behind bars after she admitted to kissing a man. The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to death by stoning, sparking an international outcry. She was arrested by police after her cousin killed her boyfriend.
BBC
Investigator attitudes to rape vary greatly - report
Police force investigators display "great variability" in their attitudes towards sexual offending, according to an independent report into four police forces. It also found some officers displayed "a culture of disbelieving" victims. But it said "green shoots of change" were evident. The Metropolitan Police, one of the forces involved, said...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
BBC
West Midlands Police arrests 100 suspected car thieves
Police in the West Midlands have arrested more than 100 suspected car criminals in the past three months in a crackdown on vehicle crime. Just under 50 have now been charged with criminal offences. Some have been jailed and others await sentence. A specialist vehicle crime taskforce was set up...
