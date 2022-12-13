Warren County Retired School Personnel members met on Dec. 8. Nonperishable items and gift cards were collected to support two families for Christmas. School supplies were collected to be donated to a school in January. Pictured, from the left, are: seated: Elvelon Mason; second row: Audrey Davis, Felton Davis, Edith Allen and Virginia Sykes; third row: Priscilla Johnson, Karen Fleming and Morton Jones; fourth row: Mildred Person, Lois Williams and Catherine Sledge. Those interested in joining WCRSP should contact Elvelon Mason at ewmason81@gmail.com.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO