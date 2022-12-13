ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Lawrenceville holds Tree Lighting Ceremony

There was a wonderful spirit of Christmas at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at the Lawrenceville Municipal Building. The Town of Lawrenceville sponsored the event. Make plans to visit during the holiday season. (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazete) See more photos in the Dec. 14, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Helping the community at Christmas

Warren County Retired School Personnel members met on Dec. 8. Nonperishable items and gift cards were collected to support two families for Christmas. School supplies were collected to be donated to a school in January. Pictured, from the left, are: seated: Elvelon Mason; second row: Audrey Davis, Felton Davis, Edith Allen and Virginia Sykes; third row: Priscilla Johnson, Karen Fleming and Morton Jones; fourth row: Mildred Person, Lois Williams and Catherine Sledge. Those interested in joining WCRSP should contact Elvelon Mason at ewmason81@gmail.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2023 Emporia-Greensville Christmas Happiness Drive surpasses $8,500 mark

As of Saturday, Dec 10, a total of $4,379.78 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day. The Christmas...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County High School to abandon physical ticket sales in 2023

The raucous, hometown experience at Greensville County Eagles home games won’t change after New Year’s Day 2023, but the methods of getting into them will change drastically. Effective Jan. 1, Greensville County High School is making electronic ticketing the only way to enter home games. All ticket sales...
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Lake Gaston Welcomes Bennie & Burk’s Butcher Shop

Bennie and Burk’s deli sandwiches have been the talk of the town on the lake since their “soft” opening on Nov. 29. In 2020, Darlene Woodard purchased a pair of buildings in Henrico with the intention of starting a butcher shop. Woodard’s granddaughter, Brittany Carter, however, wanted to sell sandwiches and baked goods.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2023 Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series released

The Meherrin River Arts Council has announced its 2023 concert series offering four amazing shows. From a journey through the music of Elvis Presley, and one of television and Broadway’s favorite stars, to a country music multi-platinum artist, and three of the hitmakers of the 60s/70s, the series is simply outstanding.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...

