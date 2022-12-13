Read full article on original website
Related
This shoulder workout takes only 10 minutes to build muscle — here’s how
This dumbbell shoulder workout builds shoulder strength and muscle in 10-minutes — here’s how
This dumbbell workout builds your entire body in just 20 minutes
This dumbbell workout builds your entire body in just 20 minutes, here's how to do it.
Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
The Rock swears by one time-saving exercise — and scientists just showed it can help you build muscle super fast
Eccentric exercise like negative reps is key to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's training, and new research suggests it builds more muscle in less time.
This kettlebell exercise is a full-body workout — here’s how to do it
How to do a Turkish get-up, the benefits of a Turkish get-up and the modifications to try
Simple Cardio Workouts You Can Do At Home
Working out at home has made exercise more convenient for many folks. Here are a few simple cardio workouts you can do in the comfort of your own home.
A Personal Trainer Tells Us How To Boost Your Metabolism Through Your Workouts
Exercise is a vital part of any good weight loss plan. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that getting up and moving as much as possible is essential to a healthy lifestyle, especially if you’re trying to shed some pounds. However, ...
Strengthen your heart, bones – and maybe even your brain: a beginner’s guide to weight training at any age
‘I got obsessed with watching Olympic weightlifting during London 2012,” says Fiona Clements, a software developer working in London. “I think it’s partly because the effort is so visible – you can see every flicker of doubt, pain and triumph on the athletes’ faces. I was 48 at the time. I thought I’d left it far too late to even consider trying it, but then I kept thinking about it. It took until September 2022, but I finally went for it.” Now 58, Clements can deadlift 50kg and push 21kg overhead. She says she has never felt stronger.
Well+Good
Mobility Training Moves Out of the Physical Therapist’s Office
Social media isn’t typically a place that rewards subtlety. But Jacob VanDenMeerendonk, DPT, went viral last year with a video of just three simple moves: He reaches one elbow overhead while sitting cross-legged, then swings one leg behind him and leans over the other, then presses his chest up into a version of upward dog. The short mobility sequence, meant to be done before bed, drew more than 10 million views. And he’s not alone in seeing followers flock to mobility work. “There's a lot of influencers that usually just did, you know, bodybuilding, their shirts always off like a fitness model, but then all of a sudden they break it down and they're like, ‘But you need to do your mobility,’” says Dr. VanDenMeerendonk.
EatThis
New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 1