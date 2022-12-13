Read full article on original website
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A deadly accident in Carroll County is being blamed on the weather Thursday morning. An Auburn woman died in the head-on crash on Highway 71, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Twenty-six-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker was driving southbound on Highway 71 while an International Truck...
Bagley teen transported to the hospital following a rollover accident
(Guthrie Co) A Bagley teen was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old male was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on P-28, just south of 230th, when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the ditch and rolled.
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
Boone County Crash Claims One Life
(Ogden) An Ogden man died in a pickup/semi accident. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Monday on westbound Highway 30 at R Avenue in Boone County. Authorities say 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage died in the crash. According to the report, a westbound 2021 Kenworth...
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
Iowa man dies after his truck crashes into tractor-trailer
BOONE, Iowa — An Ogden man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer. It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m., just east of Boone on Highway 30. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage, of Ogden, was driving a pickup truck when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Edward B. Adams, of Pleasant Hill.
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say
ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
4-year-old dies after three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive
DES MOINES, Iowa — One child has died after athree-vehicle crash that may have been caused by a street race on Fleur Drive, according to Des Moines police. The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a northbound Genesis sedan driven by a 35-year-old man appears...
Child dies after Iowa street racing crash; Police still seeking driver that fled scene
One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died.
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
Family of ISU student killed in rowing accident to receive $2 million
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa State University student killed in a rowing accident last spring will receive millions of dollars from the state. The State Appeals Board agreed to pay Derek Nanni's family $2 million to settle the wrongful death claim filed with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
Arraignment set for parents accused of murdering newborn in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge couple accused of murdering theirnewborn baby appeared in court Thursday for the first time. Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter Kaylee. Their arraignment has been set for next month. Thoma...
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
Roland Story wrestler accused of assault won’t compete rest of season
Roland Story wrestler Kade Blume will not participate in any more extracurricular activities this school year in the wake of the 17 year old’s charge of assaulting another student during a hazing incident. The Roland story School District and the Blume family reached an agreement that the two-time defending...
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
