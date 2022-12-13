HS Sports Notebook: Farrell racks up golds at track & field meets; Curtis gymnasts pick up big win

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, a 2002 Advance Woman of Achievement, died Dec. 9. Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Shorterville, Ala., she moved to the Sandy Ground section of Staten Island at the age of 5 before moving to Stapleton. She graduated from Curtis High School before attending Boulder Academy Seminary in New Jersey, where she became an evangelist. For more than 40 years, she dedicated her life to being a retail store manager, loyally working for Highway Textiles Corp., first at Majors Department Store then at Curtains & Home, where she helped open the first retail store on Staten Island. She served on various boards throughout her ministry at Stapleton UAME Church. In 1987, she started a soup kitchen at the church on a minimalist budget. She ran the soup kitchen and food pantry for 30 years before relocating to Florida in 2012. There, she joined St. James AME Zion Church in Kissimmee, Fla. Within a short time, she spearheaded an outreach ministry in Kissimmee that provided food, clothing and toys to children and their families who were living in hotels during the holidays. For the full obituary, click here.

