HS Sports Notebook: Farrell racks up golds at track & field meets; Curtis gymnasts pick up big win

Read full article on original website
Related
HS wrestling: Farrell wins both ends of tri-meet vs. Sea and Mount St. Michael
Monsignor Farrell won both ends of a CHSAA tri-meet Wednesday at home, beating St Joseph by-the-Sea, 61-12, and Mount St. Michael, 78-0. The Lions were led by Max Borowiec’s two wins (pin, default), Nick Gebbia (two pins), Dom Angelone (two wins).
HS girls’ basketball roundup: MSIT records first win of season; Tots, New Dorp win easily
Vicky Xu scored a game-high 14 points and Emily Lin added nine to lead McKee/Staten Island Tech to its first win of the season, a 39-28 PSAL victory over host Port Richmond on Wednesday. Xu, a senior, scored 12 of her 14 markers after halftime as the Seagulls improved to...
HS wrestling: Farrell claims both ends of a tri-meet for the second straight day
For a second day in a row Thursday, Monsignor Farrell hosted a tri-meet vs. league rivals and walked away with a pair of victories. This time, St Peter’s and Xavier descended upon the Lions’ Oakwood gym with Farrell defeating the Eagles, 53-24, before topping the Manhattan school, 60-18.
HS boys’ hoops: Super sub’s production a difference-maker in Farrell’s 55-52 win over Moore
Monsignor Farrell’s promising start hit a road block Tuesday night. Moore Catholic started draining threes and suddenly, a double-digit lead turned into a deficit.
Head shots 16: We’ve got 43 more ex-HS girls’ basketball players from Staten Island, through the years
It’s the girls’ turn again — girls’ hoopsters, that is. The Advance/SILive.com transitioned from football to basketball in the highly popular ‘Head Shots’ series a few weeks back and we’re going to feature the ladies once again as we take another stroll down memory lane.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Nuhe Duka’s double-double propels New Dorp to second straight win; MSIT also wins
Nuhe Duka finished with a double-double to power New Dorp to it second straight victory, a 54-43 PSAL decision over host Petrides Wednesday in Sunnyside. Duka, a junior, finished with a career-high 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Central Cougars improved to 2-4 overall and in league play. Xavier Pizarro (14 points), Rancis Paulino (11 points) and Dylan O’Donnell (seven points) also contributed offensively for ND.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Nicholas Lam, big 4th quarter propel Tots over PR, 75-65; Sea falls, Moore’s JV wins
Junior guard Nicholas Lam poured in a career-high 27 points and Tottenville pulled away from a nip-and-tuck game with a huge fourth quarter to register a 75-65 PSAL triumph over host Port Richmond on Tuesday. Lam, who surpassed his previous high by two points, drained four three-pointers and connected on...
HS cross country: Two athletes capture John Tobin Wingate Scholarship awards
Paige Jerrahian of St. Joseph Hill Academy and Joe Perazzo of Susan Wagner were the big winners of the prestigious John Tobin Wingate Scholarship awards presented at the Staten Island HS Track and Field Association Cross Country Awards Dinner Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn. The $2,000 first-place awards were...
HS girls’ basketball: Susan Wagner, Nicole Melious leave Curtis in the dust
For most of the first half, the battle between visiting Susan Wagner and Curtis looked for all the world like the kind of game you’d expect from two teams tied atop the Staten Island PSAL girls’ varsity standings at 4-0. In a back-and-forth struggle that saw the Falcons jump out to an early 19-6 lead, the Warriors stormed back to take a 27-26 advantage with two minutes left before halftime.
The history of Miller Field: From farmland to military facility to recreation area | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Miller Field was a military facility, it was home to one of the most distinguished American families of the 19th century. In 1836, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt began buying farmland in New Dorp and owned most of what became Miller Field by 1843. His son, William, inherited the farmland and deeded the property to his son, George Washington Vanderbilt, in 1885. Around 1906, a 24-room “White House” was moved to the center of the farm.
Lions vs. Jets picks + $150 new customer DraftKings NFL promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We have two fan bases here that didn’t expect to be playing a meaningful game with playoff implications halfway through December, but here we are. The Detroit Lions take on the New York Jets this week in a game that could determine the fates of each team. You can enhance your enjoyment of this matchup by signing up at DraftKings Sportsbook and taking advantage of the DraftKings NFL promo using our Lions vs. Jets picks.
Yankees lose Andrew Benintendi to White Sox | What it means
Re-signing Andrew Benintendi had been the Yankees’ primary intention for left field this offseason, but the 28-year-old found a better offer elsewhere Friday. Benintendi took a five-year, $75-million deal from the White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The outcome wasn’t terribly surprising for the Yankees....
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Woman of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ who traveled extensively and drove a car until her mid-90s, turns 100! Meet Ruthie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She lived on the Horrmann Estate on Howard Avenue on Grymes Hill -- 11 manicured acres said to be inspired by the castles on the Rhine in Germany, the homeland of the Horrmanns. The Hormanns owned Rubsam and Horrmann Brewing Co. and in 1910, William...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opens this weekend in N.J. Here’s a sneak peek inside.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of twisting and turning track to the area, creating an immersive experience reminiscent of Nascar or a Mario Kart Nintendo game.
Missing New Jersey boaters found, brought to Staten Island-based Coast Guard station
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seaward adventure of two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after taking off from New Jersey last month has come to end with both men safely back on dry land in Staten Island according to the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site NJ.com.
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022: Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, Advance Woman of Achievement and faith leader, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, a 2002 Advance Woman of Achievement, died Dec. 9. Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Shorterville, Ala., she moved to the Sandy Ground section of Staten Island at the age of 5 before moving to Stapleton. She graduated from Curtis High School before attending Boulder Academy Seminary in New Jersey, where she became an evangelist. For more than 40 years, she dedicated her life to being a retail store manager, loyally working for Highway Textiles Corp., first at Majors Department Store then at Curtains & Home, where she helped open the first retail store on Staten Island. She served on various boards throughout her ministry at Stapleton UAME Church. In 1987, she started a soup kitchen at the church on a minimalist budget. She ran the soup kitchen and food pantry for 30 years before relocating to Florida in 2012. There, she joined St. James AME Zion Church in Kissimmee, Fla. Within a short time, she spearheaded an outreach ministry in Kissimmee that provided food, clothing and toys to children and their families who were living in hotels during the holidays. For the full obituary, click here.
National Guard airman dies snowboarding at American Dream mall’s Big Snow slope
A man who has served with the Air National Guard since 2020 died from injuries he suffered last week while snowboarding at the American Dream mall’s Big Snow indoor slope last week, his family told Newsday. Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews, of the Maryland Air National Guard, was...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0