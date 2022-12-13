Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing $1.3K In Merchandise From Riverhead Home Depot

Authorities are searching for two men who are wanted for stealing merchandise valued at about $1,300 from Home Depot in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for two men who are wanted for stealing merchandise valued at about $1,300 from Home Depot on Long Island.

Two men stole rubber aluminum and floor enamel from the Riverhead store on Aug. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The men left the store, located at 1550 Old Country Road, and fled the scene in a white van, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

