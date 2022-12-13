Read full article on original website
Opinion: What happened to health equity?
The writer is an independent health policy expert. She lives in Bethesda. Merdie Nzanga recently reported in Maryland Matters that, “… health care advocates are lining up a list of priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session… ” One is the ongoing effort to obtain funding for the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The rest of the legislative agenda focuses on the efforts to ensure that all Marylanders, including undocumented immigrants, have easily accessible and affordable health insurance.
Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds a virtual session Dec. 15. Screenshot. Exactly two weeks after the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopted a comprehensive plan that aims to revamp the state’s education system, it went back to work Thursday.
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
Looking for Idaho mental health care, for you or a loved one? Now there’s a directory.
Crush the Curve launched its "IdaHope" directory of mental health care providers. (Screenshot from crushthecurveidaho.com) Crush the Curve Idaho was born in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. For nearly three years, the small nonprofit has operated coronavirus testing and vaccine clinics for the public, schools, employers and long term care facilities.
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued...
Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Quin outlines efforts to address ongoing crises
Department of Children's Services Commissioner Margie Quin with DCS Chief of Staff Andy Verenski, speaking to a legislative committee on December 14, 2022. (Screen grab from Tennessee General Assembly video) A day after a damning report chronicling ongoing crises within the Department of Children’s Services, agency leaders testified about efforts...
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
A pregnant woman touches her stomach in April 2020 at her parents’ North Texas house, where she was residing during the COVID-19 outbreak. A new state report released Thursday shows that severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth increased significantly between 2018 and 2020. (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare) Sign up for...
Union for state employees calls for better wages, benefits to lure ‘new generation’ of public servants
LINCOLN — The union that represents state employees called Thursday for higher wages and improved benefits to attract a new generation of public servants. Such increases are vital if the state is to address job vacancies of 15% and higher in some state jobs, according to Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (AFSCME Local 61).
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
New Mexico public education secretary calls for more money to boost test scores, graduation rates
Students in grades K-5 in some parts of New Mexico already have a longer school year. PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus wants to ensure more days in the classroom for all public school students in the state and is asking the Legislature for the funding to make it happen. (Shelby Wyatt for Source NM)
Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers
A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force, a group created through...
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress
Early childhood educators and advocates hold a rally at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda after a presentation to lawmakers asking for more money to support and expand access to child care or pre-k programs on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Early childhood education in New...
Column: Here’s what we can do to ensure more Michigan families have health coverage
This week, I joined with health advocates to talk about open enrollment and encourage residents to get covered. But that’s just one piece of the policy puzzle to help provide kids and parents with quality health insurance. The Michigan League for Public Policy’s latest report, “Policy Strategies to Insure...
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increases but at slower pace
It's unclear how many infections are not documented because of at-home testing. (Image by Fotograzia/Getty Images) The number of new coronavirus infections tracked by the state increased this past week, but it was a smaller increase than last week’s relatively large jump, according to Iowa Department of Health and Human Services data.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill.
Audit report calls for more information on how state has spent pandemic relief
An audit report commissioned by state lawmakers has recommended that the administration of Gov. Tony Evers publish more information about how the state will spend its remaining pandemic relief funds and calls on the Department of Administration (DOA) to document its decision-making process in deciding how to spend the money that has already been allocated.
Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding
Courtney Salas-Ford, Arkansas Department of Education chief counsel, discusses emergency school safety rules with lawmakers on Dec. 15, 2022. (Screengrab from live stream) The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we...
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Advocates say Iowa needs to take action sooner when children test positive for lead in their blood. (Photo by Getty Images) Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Tents and vehicles crowd the edges of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on Sept. 9, 2022. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly's money committees ahead of the 2023 legislative session. (Graham Moomaw/virginia Mercury) Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
