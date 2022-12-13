Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards

Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Examiner reporters lead the way
Examiner reporters have done a lot of great work over the last year. Among our most timely stories of 2022 was Deputy Editor Erik Gunn’s reporting on the fallout from the revival of Wisconsin’s Civil War-era abortion ban. The same week the ban went into effect, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gunn interviewed cancer doctors who described how the ruling had upended their practices and the lives of their patients. Pregnant women who needed chemotherapy or radiation do not qualify for the 1849 abortion ban’s life-of-the-mother exception, one doctor explained. When the 1849 law was passed, “none of these [cancer] treatments existed,” she told Gunn. “So the law doesn’t speak to that.”
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued...
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill.
Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers
A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force, a group created through...
Bagby drops out of 4th District race and more Va. headlines
• State Del. Lamont Bagby dropped out of the fast-moving Democratic primary in the 4th Congressional District. Bagby and numerous other top Democratic figures are now backing Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the seat, prompting Sen. Joe Morrissey to accuse the party of conspiring to stop him.—Axios. • The investment...
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Advocates say Iowa needs to take action sooner when children test positive for lead in their blood. (Photo by Getty Images) Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases.
The Legislature needs to rein in predatory lenders
Minnesota lags behind 18 states and the District of Columbia, which have passed interest rate caps or 36% or lower, protecting consumers from these predatory loan products. Getty Images. Jonah took out a loan for $365 and ended up repaying $1,082, over 11 months, an annual percentage rate of 197%.
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says
An elderly woman plays slot machines in a casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on August 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (John Moore/Getty Images) Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t...
Farmers seek state aid as industry flags
Price controls, pests, and inclement weather threaten an industry that gave the Garden State its nickname. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey farmers, researchers, and agricultural officials told a Senate panel Thursday they need assistance to stay competitive with producers in other states, warning high costs, hungry deer, and a dearth of qualified workers threaten their viability.
Alaska attorney general headlines $15,000-a-head fundraiser for conservative group
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor listens at a March 22 news conference on the process for the special U.S. House election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is headlining a $15,000-per-person fundraiser for a conservative organization that ran attack ads against liberal state legislators this year — though an official from the group said the cash will fund its “nonpolitical” advocacy arm rather than political campaigns.
Ohio’s ‘Frackgate’ controversy predicted backlash to drilling under state parks
Fracking pumpjacks. These pieces of equipment are crucial to oil field and fracking operations. Getty Images. Barkcamp State Park is among the few places where visitors can experience Ohio’s forests as they existed before European settlement. Once the site of a historic logging camp, today it’s a destination for camping, fishing, and other outdoor recreation.
A closer look at Ohio voting restrictions now at desk of Gov. Mike DeWine
Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Opinion: What happened to health equity?
The writer is an independent health policy expert. She lives in Bethesda. Merdie Nzanga recently reported in Maryland Matters that, “… health care advocates are lining up a list of priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session… ” One is the ongoing effort to obtain funding for the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The rest of the legislative agenda focuses on the efforts to ensure that all Marylanders, including undocumented immigrants, have easily accessible and affordable health insurance.
Audit report calls for more information on how state has spent pandemic relief
An audit report commissioned by state lawmakers has recommended that the administration of Gov. Tony Evers publish more information about how the state will spend its remaining pandemic relief funds and calls on the Department of Administration (DOA) to document its decision-making process in deciding how to spend the money that has already been allocated.
LIST: Notable lame-duck Ohio bills that have now passed ahead of the holiday recess
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor
A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new...
Union for state employees calls for better wages, benefits to lure ‘new generation’ of public servants
LINCOLN — The union that represents state employees called Thursday for higher wages and improved benefits to attract a new generation of public servants. Such increases are vital if the state is to address job vacancies of 15% and higher in some state jobs, according to Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (AFSCME Local 61).
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, left, pushed for accelerating redemptions of low income housing tax credits. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last...
FL GOP and insurance companies won big in this week’s special session; Dems call it a ‘bailout’
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and key committee heads address the press on Dec. 14, 2022, following the conclusion of a three-day special session on insurance reform. Credit: Michael Moline. The Florida Legislature’s special session on insurance reform ended Wednesday in an air of inevitability: The House gave final passage...
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress
Early childhood educators and advocates hold a rally at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda after a presentation to lawmakers asking for more money to support and expand access to child care or pre-k programs on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Early childhood education in New...
