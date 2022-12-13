ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts

Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly's money committees ahead of the 2023 legislative session. (Graham Moomaw/virginia Mercury) Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
VIRGINIA STATE
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill.
OHIO STATE
Lead threat prompts call for greater action

Advocates say Iowa needs to take action sooner when children test positive for lead in their blood. (Photo by Getty Images) Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases.
IOWA STATE
Chronic absenteeism among K-12 students across Kansas climbs to 24.5%

TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-2022 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
KANSAS STATE
The Legislature needs to rein in predatory lenders

Minnesota lags behind 18 states and the District of Columbia, which have passed interest rate caps or 36% or lower, protecting consumers from these predatory loan products. Getty Images. Jonah took out a loan for $365 and ended up repaying $1,082, over 11 months, an annual percentage rate of 197%.
MINNESOTA STATE
Companies invest $22B in Indiana this year, create 24k new jobs

Gov. Eric Holcomb, middle, and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, right, celebrate the groundbreaking of an $84 million semiconductor facility in Odon. (Photo from Holcomb's Flickr) The 218 companies that moved to Indiana or expanded their Hoosier activities this year committed to invest $22.2 billion in their operations and create...
INDIANA STATE
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says

An elderly woman plays slot machines in a casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on August 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (John Moore/Getty Images) Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t...
INDIANA STATE
Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding

Courtney Salas-Ford, Arkansas Department of Education chief counsel, discusses emergency school safety rules with lawmakers on Dec. 15, 2022. (Screengrab from live stream) The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we...
ARKANSAS STATE
Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds a virtual session Dec. 15. Screenshot. Exactly two weeks after the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopted a comprehensive plan that aims to revamp the state’s education system, it went back to work Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE
Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers

A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force, a group created through...
LOUISIANA STATE
Official recommends lottery scholarship add more support for low-income students

Maria Markham, Division of Higher Education director, discusses two recommendations to improve a scholarship program during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. (Screengrab from meeting livestream) Legislators considered proposals to add a needs-based component to a lottery-funded scholarship program and create an appeals process for students during the Arkansas Legislative Council’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
Pork and green: Beacon Center report lists examples of government waste

Government tax subsidies to build new professional sports facilities topped the annual Pork Report, a list of the most egregious examples of government money considered wasteful in Tennessee during the last year. “From pickleball courts in Bristol to unused homeless pods in Nashville, there continues to be plenty of material...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist

A pregnant woman touches her stomach in April 2020 at her parents’ North Texas house, where she was residing during the COVID-19 outbreak. A new state report released Thursday shows that severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth increased significantly between 2018 and 2020. (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare) Sign up for...
TEXAS STATE

