‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly's money committees ahead of the 2023 legislative session. (Graham Moomaw/virginia Mercury) Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Lockeland Elementary School in Nashville. Metro Nashville Public Schools will get Title 1 funds for low-income students slashed, but got boosts from other funding sources. (Photo: John Partipilo) Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost...
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued...
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill.
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
In the 2023 legislative session, Democrats will need Republican support to raise taxes. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that...
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Advocates say Iowa needs to take action sooner when children test positive for lead in their blood. (Photo by Getty Images) Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases.
Chronic absenteeism among K-12 students across Kansas climbs to 24.5%
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-2022 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
The Legislature needs to rein in predatory lenders
Minnesota lags behind 18 states and the District of Columbia, which have passed interest rate caps or 36% or lower, protecting consumers from these predatory loan products. Getty Images. Jonah took out a loan for $365 and ended up repaying $1,082, over 11 months, an annual percentage rate of 197%.
Companies invest $22B in Indiana this year, create 24k new jobs
Gov. Eric Holcomb, middle, and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, right, celebrate the groundbreaking of an $84 million semiconductor facility in Odon. (Photo from Holcomb's Flickr) The 218 companies that moved to Indiana or expanded their Hoosier activities this year committed to invest $22.2 billion in their operations and create...
New Mexico public education secretary calls for more money to boost test scores, graduation rates
Students in grades K-5 in some parts of New Mexico already have a longer school year. PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus wants to ensure more days in the classroom for all public school students in the state and is asking the Legislature for the funding to make it happen. (Shelby Wyatt for Source NM)
In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor
A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new...
No disparity in gaming industry purchasing yet, study says
An elderly woman plays slot machines in a casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on August 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (John Moore/Getty Images) Indiana’s $2.5 billion dollar gaming industry is spending fairly on minority-owned and woman-owned contractors, according to a five-year disparity report out Thursday. “There hasn’t...
Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding
Courtney Salas-Ford, Arkansas Department of Education chief counsel, discusses emergency school safety rules with lawmakers on Dec. 15, 2022. (Screengrab from live stream) The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we...
Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds a virtual session Dec. 15. Screenshot. Exactly two weeks after the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopted a comprehensive plan that aims to revamp the state’s education system, it went back to work Thursday.
Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers
A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force, a group created through...
Official recommends lottery scholarship add more support for low-income students
Maria Markham, Division of Higher Education director, discusses two recommendations to improve a scholarship program during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. (Screengrab from meeting livestream) Legislators considered proposals to add a needs-based component to a lottery-funded scholarship program and create an appeals process for students during the Arkansas Legislative Council’s...
Pork and green: Beacon Center report lists examples of government waste
Government tax subsidies to build new professional sports facilities topped the annual Pork Report, a list of the most egregious examples of government money considered wasteful in Tennessee during the last year. “From pickleball courts in Bristol to unused homeless pods in Nashville, there continues to be plenty of material...
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
A pregnant woman touches her stomach in April 2020 at her parents’ North Texas house, where she was residing during the COVID-19 outbreak. A new state report released Thursday shows that severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth increased significantly between 2018 and 2020. (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare) Sign up for...
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress
Early childhood educators and advocates hold a rally at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda after a presentation to lawmakers asking for more money to support and expand access to child care or pre-k programs on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Early childhood education in New...
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts
The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen,...
