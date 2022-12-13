Read full article on original website
Bagby drops out of 4th District race and more Va. headlines
• State Del. Lamont Bagby dropped out of the fast-moving Democratic primary in the 4th Congressional District. Bagby and numerous other top Democratic figures are now backing Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the seat, prompting Sen. Joe Morrissey to accuse the party of conspiring to stop him.—Axios. • The investment...
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly's money committees ahead of the 2023 legislative session. (Graham Moomaw/virginia Mercury) Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
A 4th District firehouse primary and more Va. headlines
• Pushing back against a report by the Los Angeles Times, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said his deputies went to the home of former law enforcement officer Austin Lee Edwards only to retrieve department-issued weapons and check for other victims. Edwards killed three people in California last month and died by suicide during a shootout with police.—SWVA Today, Los Angeles Times.
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health
Williamson Memorial Hospital houses the town’s Kathy Ireland Recovery Center. Photo by Allen Siegler. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon,...
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
In the 2023 legislative session, Democrats will need Republican support to raise taxes. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that...
LIST: Notable lame-duck Ohio bills that have now passed ahead of the holiday recess
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill.
A closer look at Ohio voting restrictions now at desk of Gov. Mike DeWine
Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Opinion: What happened to health equity?
The writer is an independent health policy expert. She lives in Bethesda. Merdie Nzanga recently reported in Maryland Matters that, “… health care advocates are lining up a list of priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session… ” One is the ongoing effort to obtain funding for the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The rest of the legislative agenda focuses on the efforts to ensure that all Marylanders, including undocumented immigrants, have easily accessible and affordable health insurance.
After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat
Morgan LaMantia after a Futuro RGV candidate forum in Brownsville on Jan. 19, 2022. After a recount, the Democrat remains the winner of the race for Senate District 27, a battleground seat in South Texas. (Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our...
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued...
Opinion: Why are St. Mary’s County commissioners blocking the vote-by-district legislation?
The writer is a community organizer and former Democratic candidate for St. Mary’s County commissioner. Last week the commissioners in St. Mary’s County decided which legislative proposals to send forward to the county’s legislative delegation. Four proposals were approved, while three were not. The approved proposals were all submitted by departments in county government:
5 white police officers indicted in killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Marleigh Baudoin of Lafayette holds a sign during a rally to support Ronald Greene's family at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Four Louisiana state troopers and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy, all white men, were indicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of Black...
Assembly passes ‘privacy’ bill, dozens of others, in last session of 2022
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin greets Assemblywoman Marilyn Piperno at the Statehouse in Trenton on Dec. 15, 2022. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) Despite objections from government watchdogs, legislators in the Assembly passed a bill Thursday that would keep elected officials’ addresses secret. The measure passed without discussion by...
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session
Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, foreground, testifies in April in favor of sports wagering alongside Todd George, executive vice president of Penn National Gaming, center, and Jeremy Kudon, president of the Sports Betting Alliance. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) In the first week of legal sports wagering in...
Wisconsin Examiner reporters lead the way
Examiner reporters have done a lot of great work over the last year. Among our most timely stories of 2022 was Deputy Editor Erik Gunn’s reporting on the fallout from the revival of Wisconsin’s Civil War-era abortion ban. The same week the ban went into effect, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gunn interviewed cancer doctors who described how the ruling had upended their practices and the lives of their patients. Pregnant women who needed chemotherapy or radiation do not qualify for the 1849 abortion ban’s life-of-the-mother exception, one doctor explained. When the 1849 law was passed, “none of these [cancer] treatments existed,” she told Gunn. “So the law doesn’t speak to that.”
Alaska attorney general headlines $15,000-a-head fundraiser for conservative group
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor listens at a March 22 news conference on the process for the special U.S. House election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is headlining a $15,000-per-person fundraiser for a conservative organization that ran attack ads against liberal state legislators this year — though an official from the group said the cash will fund its “nonpolitical” advocacy arm rather than political campaigns.
Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds a virtual session Dec. 15. Screenshot. Exactly two weeks after the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopted a comprehensive plan that aims to revamp the state’s education system, it went back to work Thursday.
FL GOP and insurance companies won big in this week’s special session; Dems call it a ‘bailout’
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and key committee heads address the press on Dec. 14, 2022, following the conclusion of a three-day special session on insurance reform. Credit: Michael Moline. The Florida Legislature’s special session on insurance reform ended Wednesday in an air of inevitability: The House gave final passage...
