Oregon ethics commission says no to Knopp hiring son to Senate GOP caucus staff
Sens. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, and Tim Knopp, R-Bend, confer on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon’s ethics watchdog advised Friday that legislative leaders can’t hire family members for political caucuses, though lawmakers still can hire their spouses and children as personal assistants.
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure.
Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers
A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force, a group created through...
Governor Murphy signs bill eliminating test requirement for would-be teachers
Gov. Phil Murphy said the testing requirement "acted as a barrier in the transition between sitting in a classroom and leading a classroom." (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) In an effort to address the teacher shortage plaguing schools across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday doing...
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
In the 2023 legislative session, Democrats will need Republican support to raise taxes. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that...
Whitmer spars with Hall over ‘failed’ spending deal, denies she walked away from negotiations
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs an executive directive in preparation of enacting Proposal 3, which enshrines abortion rights in Michigan's state constitution, on Dec. 14, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday pushed back against Republican claims that she was the reason a supplemental spending bill did not make...
Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees
Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada State Legislature during a 2020 special session mandated that state employees be furloughed for six days in the first half of 2021 in order to help balance a budget wrecked by pandemic shutdowns. (Photo by Scalinger/iStock Getty Images) More than 14,500 state employees will...
When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly
Kari Lake performed historically badly in her bid to be governor. And there’s no debate about why she and her merry band of MAGA extremists lost all of the top statewide races this year: Republican voters abandoned them. Not that they could ever admit that, of course, as Lake...
Auditor Mike Harmon makes run for Kentucky governor official
The first of Kentucky’s Republican constitutional officers seeking election to governor has officially filed to run. According to the secretary of state’s office, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon submitted his candidacy papers Friday. He had previously filed a statement of spending intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. According to quarterly reports, Harmon has raised almost $65,000.
In early morning vote, Ohio House agrees to send voter ID restrictions to the governor
A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) After a protracted day at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers approved sweeping new...
After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat
Morgan LaMantia after a Futuro RGV candidate forum in Brownsville on Jan. 19, 2022. After a recount, the Democrat remains the winner of the race for Senate District 27, a battleground seat in South Texas. (Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our...
A closer look at Ohio voting restrictions now at desk of Gov. Mike DeWine
Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly's money committees ahead of the 2023 legislative session. (Graham Moomaw/virginia Mercury) Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress
Early childhood educators and advocates hold a rally at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda after a presentation to lawmakers asking for more money to support and expand access to child care or pre-k programs on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Early childhood education in New...
Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding
Courtney Salas-Ford, Arkansas Department of Education chief counsel, discusses emergency school safety rules with lawmakers on Dec. 15, 2022. (Screengrab from live stream) The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we...
Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences
On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma
Hershey, PA. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and the Department of Health (DOH) joined the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association at Hershey Pharmacy to discuss updates to the Naloxone Standing Order and encourage pharmacies to keep a variety of naloxone formulations on hand for the public. December 12, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Service photo).
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy names former oil and gas lobbyist John Boyle as DNR commissioner
John Boyle, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Office of the Governor. (State of Alaska photo) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy named former oil and gas lobbyist John Boyle to serve as commissioner of the agency in charge of oil and gas development in the state.
DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims
Deb McGinty walks with outstretched arms near her apartment as she said on September 30, 2022, that she was, "Thanking God that I'm alive" after Hurricane Ian passed through in Fort Myers. Wading through the floods is a bad idea, though. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Months after Florida was...
Opinion: Why are St. Mary’s County commissioners blocking the vote-by-district legislation?
The writer is a community organizer and former Democratic candidate for St. Mary’s County commissioner. Last week the commissioners in St. Mary’s County decided which legislative proposals to send forward to the county’s legislative delegation. Four proposals were approved, while three were not. The approved proposals were all submitted by departments in county government:
