Sterling Journal-Advocate
Interstate 76 shuts down again in NE Colorado for safety concerns after multiple crashes
Long stretches of Interstate 76 in northeastern Colorado are closed Friday afternoon after multiple crashes and adverse weather conditions. Officials on Friday urged drivers to stay off roads in northeastern Colorado. At about noon, the highway closed in both directions from Brush to Sterling, according to the Colorado Department of...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Policies updated to allow metal detector wands in schools to deter vaping
RE-1 Valley School District is moving forward with plans to purchase metal detector wands to deter student vaping. At a regular meeting Monday, the board had its first reading of several policy revisions needed to implement the devices. At a previous meeting, Sterling Middle School Principal Bob Hall said vaping...
