Los Angeles County, CA

Eater

All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home

On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
freightwaves.com

LA/LB imports drop double digits; slump predicted through spring

Volumes at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach deteriorated even further in November, with no rebound expected until the second quarter of next year — possibly even the second half. The Port of Los Angeles had 13 “blanked” (canceled) sailings in November, following 20 in October. Carriers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple

Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA

