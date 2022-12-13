Read full article on original website
All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Super Scoopers Return Back To Quebec Canada As Contract Expires With L.A. County
The two Super Scoopers that have been leased by the County of Los Angeles for more than 25 years to help battle brush fires in Santa Clarita and a majority of Southern California have returned home. The CL-415 aircraft, better known as the Super Scoopers arrived in the County on Aug. 29 and went into ...
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
Anaheim’s New Mayor On Housing, Disney And The Future Of Angel Stadium
Ashleigh Aitken is the first woman to run Orange County's most populous city, which is facing an ongoing investigation into political corruption.
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
Recent rains send trash and debris streaming toward SoCal beaches
Heavy rains across Southern California have sent a stream of trash and debris flowing down the San Gabriel River while the garbage-filled water ends up getting dumped into the ocean. KC Fockler, co-chair of the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach Surfrider Foundation, who went to see the mess, said he couldn’t believe...
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LA/LB imports drop double digits; slump predicted through spring
Volumes at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach deteriorated even further in November, with no rebound expected until the second quarter of next year — possibly even the second half. The Port of Los Angeles had 13 “blanked” (canceled) sailings in November, following 20 in October. Carriers...
The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market
With the city's real estate off 20 percent since its peak last spring, sellers are slashing prices. Here are some properties that lost thousands and millions in value The post The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
Former L.A. Councilman Bonin rips de Leon for bringing up son in racist audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in the leaked 2021 conversation between council members and a top labor official, offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
