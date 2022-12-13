Read full article on original website
Related
tamuc.edu
TAMUC Department of Counseling Honors Mesquite ISD School Counselors, Mental Health Professionals
The A&M-Commerce Department of Counseling honored more than 200 Mesquite ISD school counselors and mental health professionals on Friday, Dec. 9 at the K. David Belt Professional Development Center in Mesquite, Texas. The event is part of the department's ongoing efforts to support inclusive communities and provide professional growth opportunities...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
2 unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions sold in Plano, Prairie View set to expire in January
If you were buying Mega Millions tickets in Texas back in July, you may want to find them as soon as possible in order to claim some big prize money.
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
3 Arrested On Warrants For Violating Terms Of Probation or Parole
At least three people over the last week on warrants for violating the terms of their release on probation or parole. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley spotted a red Ford Fusion early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, on JD Franklin Drive at Jefferson Street. The officer identified it as the car a wanted man was known to frequently drive.
KLTV
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
Comments / 0