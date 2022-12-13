ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
inForney.com

Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell

TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
TERRELL, TX
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
LEONARD, TX
KLTV

Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
WILLS POINT, TX
inForney.com

Kaufman County Most Wanted suspect, Travis Curbo, arrested

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A man listed as Kaufman County's Most Wanted has been apprehended, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. "Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies from Constable Pct. 1 Office located and arrested Travis Curbo for Aggravated Robbery and Interference with Emergency Request and Assistance," read a statement from the sheriff's office yesterday.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

