ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

WATCH: Man flees traffic stop, leads deputy on ‘senseless’ high-speed chase

By Jack Shea
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zskPm_0jh17apj00

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — A driver who led authorities in Geauga County on a high-speed pursuit Thursday night is now regretting that decision.

The incident began to unfold when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a car on the entrance ramp to state Route 422 in Bainbridge Township. Investigators said the driver lied about his identity and when the trooper opened the car door, the driver decided to flee.

‘No way to live’: School board votes in new safety measures at packed Akron meeting

Fortunately, the trooper let go of the door handle, and was not injured.

A deputy with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office who was providing back up for the trooper began chasing the car as the driver pulled onto Route 422 westbound. The deputy’s dashboard camera video shows the driver using an emergency turnaround, and then heading eastbound on 422. He then got off the highway at state Route 44, where he eventually accelerated to speeds approaching 100 mph.

The video shows that at one point, the driver passed slower traffic and nearly collided head-on with another car.

“No regard for safety. I don’t know what he thought was going to try to get away,” Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand told FOX 8 when watching the video on Friday. “It’s not only the traffic — a deer could have run out, an Amish buggy could have been on the road. You know, there’s a number of things that makes this so very dangerous.”

The video shows that when the suspect reached a “T” intersection, he was going so fast that he ended up driving through the front yard of a home. At that point, the car started leaking fluid, but it did not stop the suspect.

The pursuit continued into Portage County , but finally ended when the suspect crashed into a utility pole and the car rolled over.

After 35-year-old Nicholas Rosian of North Royalton eventually emerged from the wreckage, he refused to comply with the commands of deputy Matt Brickman. A passing good Samaritan jumped into action and helped the deputy subdue Rosian, who suffered a number of injuries in the rollover crash.

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added

The investigation later revealed that Rosian had a reason to run — at least in his own mind. It turns out that he did not have a valid driver’s license and, inside the car, authorities found a crack pipe.

After he crashed, Rosian revealed that the car he wrecked was not his, and that it belongs to his girlfriend.

Authorities said Rosian could have saved himself a lot of trouble by not trying to outrun the law.

“They almost always get caught,” Hildenbrand said. “All he did was make the whole situation worse in the end. Fortunately, other than him, nobody else got hurt.

“Senseless; totally senseless. He ended up with more penalty in the end than he would have if he had just dealt with the situation while he was pulled over the first time.”

Rosian is being treated for his injuries, but when he is well enough, the highway patrol said he will face a number of charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio deputy dies in crash while transporting prisoner

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

Teen boy arrested for bringing gun into school parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week. According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy