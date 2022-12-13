ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
TMZ.com

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Home Raid Turns Up Counterfeit Designer Bags, Fake Bling

Jen Shah seems to have a thing for counterfeits ... because the feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star was sitting on a treasure trove of knockoffs ... including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
In Touch Weekly

From Rags to Riches! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Toborowsky’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has come a long way! Prior to meeting Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) in Thailand, he had divorced his wife of 21 years, lost his job, home and suffered a stroke. Following his time in the franchise, his luck has changed and the dad of two makes a good income outside of filming reality TV. Keep reading to find out everything we know about David’s net worth, how he makes money and more!
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam

A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
ETOnline.com

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
POPSUGAR

Maternity Nurses' "Ick" TikTok Has Prompted Women to Share Stories of Mistreatment During Delivery

Four nurses at Atlanta's Emory University Hospital Midtown have been fired after sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients on TikTok. But the original post, and the almost instantaneous backlash it created, have unearthed other complaints from people who are alleging they were mistreated by labor and delivery staff — some of them naming the Atlanta hospital specifically.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram

The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin. Back...
Variety

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Skips Reunion Show Taping Ahead of Fraud Sentencing

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah skipped out on the taping for the show’s reunion in New York City on Dec. 16, despite having been invited by Bravo and “Real Housewives” executive producer (and reunion host) Andy Cohen to appear. Back in July, Shah pleaded guilty to fraud due to her involvement in a telemarketing scheme after she was initially arrested in March 2021 during the second season of the show. Shah was practically arrested on camera, but ducked out of a cast trip, and was later tracked down by federal authorities. On Friday, Shah shared a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Us Weekly

RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Says Her Friendship With Whitney Rose ‘Disappeared Overnight’: ‘I’m Not Sure How to Repair That’

A friendship up in flames. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose’s friendship may be officially over after season 3 of the Bravo show. “I've been watching the episodes along with America, and every week it seems like we're digging a deeper, deeper hole to get out of,” Heather, 40, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nexttv.com

'BattleBots' Premieres on Discovery January 5

BattleBots returns on Discovery Channel January 5. Fifty teams battle in Las Vegas, fighting to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII. The action happens at Caesars Entertainment Studios. Tantrum is the reigning world champ. It will battle with End Game, Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Hypershock, Minotaur and other robots.
LAS VEGAS, NV

