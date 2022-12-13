ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of measles in central Ohio as of Tuesday morning, a one case increase from Monday’s numbers.

Of the 74 measles cases, all but five are in unvaccinated children. Four cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the MMR vaccine. One of the 74 cases is in a person with an unknown vaccination status, a decrease of one from Monday’s numbers.

Hospitalizations remain at 26 with no deaths reported by CPH. 69% of cases are in children five years or younger and for the first time since the outbreak began, cases are evenly split between boys and girls, per CPH.

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added

The continued spread comes after announcements two weeks ago that measles exposures were confirmed at four public locations and a confirmed case in Westerville City Schools .

CPH shared the following public locations with confirmed exposures:

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic. It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to Columbus and Franklin County public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose

