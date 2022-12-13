CSPD: Person robbed at gunpoint at ATM, wallet stolen

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint while at an ATM late Monday night, Dec. 12.

On Monday at around 9:55 p.m. officers were called to the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of North Academy Boulevard about a robbery.

According to CSPD, the victim was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown assailant while they were at an ATM.

The person’s wallet containing credit cards was stolen, however, no cash was taken.

