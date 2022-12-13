Read full article on original website
Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album
Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
Jean Smart Teases Hacks Season 3 Requires Her to Drive a Bulldozer
Watch: Babylon Star Jean Smart PERFECTLY Sums Up Film. If you ever need help clearing a bunch of rubble, give Jean Smart a call. The star of HBO Max's Hacks, which is currently in production on its third season, revealed that she's been tasked with learning some very specific new skills for the upcoming episodes.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey
A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
See The Favourite Co-Stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Reunite on Set of New Movie in New Orleans
Watch: Joe Alwyn & Margaret Qualley Dish on Complex Stars at Noon Roles. This Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunion is royally perfect. The pair, who played a married couple in the 2018 film The Favourite, were recently spotted together on the set of their new film, And. In the...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy
Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son. The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.
RHOSLC's Meredith Shares Update on Jen Shah Before Sentencing
Jen Shah's fate will be decided in just a matter of weeks. With the Bravo star's Jan. 6 federal fraud case sentencing quickly approaching, her friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star...
Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death
Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend. The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14. "It's...
Dax Shepard Praises "F--king Genius" Kristen Bell Over Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree
Watch: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind. Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave fans a look at the holiday décor. And while, yes, the Grinch may have stolen Christmas, it's safe to say Kristen stole the show with this tree.
Return to Night Court in First Look at the Sitcom's NBC Revival
The beloved sitcom Night Court will soon be back in session on NBC. And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title...
The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Ryker Pratt
Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up. The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series...
