Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
Jean Smart Teases Hacks Season 3 Requires Her to Drive a Bulldozer

Watch: Babylon Star Jean Smart PERFECTLY Sums Up Film. If you ever need help clearing a bunch of rubble, give Jean Smart a call. The star of HBO Max's Hacks, which is currently in production on its third season, revealed that she's been tasked with learning some very specific new skills for the upcoming episodes.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy

Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son. The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.
Dax Shepard Praises "F--king Genius" Kristen Bell Over Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree

Watch: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind. Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave fans a look at the holiday décor. And while, yes, the Grinch may have stolen Christmas, it's safe to say Kristen stole the show with this tree.
