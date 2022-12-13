The world’s largest Kinara is coming to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit as part of an all-new Kwanzaa event, which was developed in collaboration with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and the City of Detroit.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. on the first day of Kwanzaa (Dec. 26) at Beacon Park with a live virtual presentation by the founder of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga, along with a performance by the African drum and dance group, Nanou Djiapo, and a demonstration by Alkebu-Lan Warrior Martial Arts.

After, guests will join in a procession to the southwest garden of Campus Martius Park to watch the lighting of one of the candles on the 30-foot-tall kinara and listen to a discussion on the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

“I have observed Kwanzaa annually for years and am happy to be part of the DDP Parks team to support all of the involved entities to bring this positive beacon to the heart of the city,” Njia Kia, producer and representative for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in a press release. “Everyone is welcome to embrace Kwanzaa’s principles, which are universal, and celebrate the lighting of the black candle signifying unity on Day One of Kwanzaa.”

The first-of-its-kind Kinara joins a giant Menorah and the city’s Christmas tree and will remain on display for the entire seven-day holiday until Jan. 1, 2023. The display is free to view and open to the public.

For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org .

The post Detroit Welcomes Kwanzaa Celebration and World’s Largest Kinara appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .