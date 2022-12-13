ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Welcomes Kwanzaa Celebration and World’s Largest Kinara

By Christina Clark
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 3 days ago

The world’s largest Kinara is coming to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit as part of an all-new Kwanzaa event, which was developed in collaboration with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and the City of Detroit.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. on the first day of Kwanzaa (Dec. 26) at Beacon Park with a live virtual presentation by the founder of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga, along with a performance by the African drum and dance group, Nanou Djiapo, and a demonstration by Alkebu-Lan Warrior Martial Arts.

After, guests will join in a procession to the southwest garden of Campus Martius Park to watch the lighting of one of the candles on the 30-foot-tall kinara and listen to a discussion on the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

“I have observed Kwanzaa annually for years and am happy to be part of the DDP Parks team to support all of the involved entities to bring this positive beacon to the heart of the city,” Njia Kia, producer and representative for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in a press release. “Everyone is welcome to embrace Kwanzaa’s principles, which are universal, and celebrate the lighting of the black candle signifying unity on Day One of Kwanzaa.”

The first-of-its-kind Kinara joins a giant Menorah and the city’s Christmas tree and will remain on display for the entire seven-day holiday until Jan. 1, 2023. The display is free to view and open to the public.

For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org .

The post Detroit Welcomes Kwanzaa Celebration and World’s Largest Kinara appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Kwanzaa at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Celebrate Kwanzaa 2022 with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History at special events throughout the community on select days Dec. 22, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023. The events kick off on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. with a cooking class at Bridging Communities. During this class, Mama Ravin Regina will teach a […] The post Kwanzaa at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Menorah in the D Returns to Campus Martius Park

The Motor City celebrates the start of Hanukkah with online activities, kosher food, a fire show, and much more at the Menorah in the D event at Campus Martius in Detroit on Dec. 18, 2022. This annual event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony that features greetings from local community leaders and dignitaries, […] The post Menorah in the D Returns to Campus Martius Park appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package

Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It’s the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Market Express at Hollywood Casino at Greektown Debuts Walk-Out Tech in Detroit

Hollywood Casino at Greektown has announced the opening of a new grab-and-go market that will be the first location in Detroit to utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Located in the Monroe Market food hall, the 400-sqaure-foot Market Express will allow guests to grab refreshments and snacks without having to wait in a check-out line. […] The post Market Express at Hollywood Casino at Greektown Debuts Walk-Out Tech in Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Give Your Friends a Merry Little Cocktail: How to Make Cocktails at Home

When you’re creating drinks for a party, Jaz’Min Weaver, the “head mixtress” of Framebar in Hazel Park, which offers regular cocktail and beverage workshops, recommends letting your personality shine through. “Cocktails should have at least one homemade element that makes it uniquely yours and special to the occasion,” she says. This can be a anything […] The post Give Your Friends a Merry Little Cocktail: How to Make Cocktails at Home appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

How to Make Symposia’s Iris

Symposia is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining establishment owned by the Papas family, who also owns and operates the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center, Pegasus Taverna, Mosaic, A Bar, and Santorini Estiatorio. The Iris cocktail at this local eatery combines gin, créme de violet, lemon juice and lavender honey for a distinct flavor. Learn how […] The post How to Make Symposia’s Iris appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A New Italian Pop-up Bar, our 2022 Gift Guide, & More Metro Detroit News

Detroit’s December dining news. Get details on metro Detroit’s biggest dining news this month including a holiday pop-up bar returns to Ferndale, The Hudson Café expansion, and the return of Detroit Institute of Bagels. 2022 Gift Guide. From fancy home goods and tech gear to the season’s trendiest clothes and accessories, here are more than […] The post A New Italian Pop-up Bar, our 2022 Gift Guide, & More Metro Detroit News appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Decking the Table for the Holidays

When the holidays roll around, interior designer Alexis Elley sets a dining table that’s a veritable feast for the eyes. “Every year, it is decked, perhaps with small Christmas trees, eucalyptus, acorns; it’s a production,” says Elley, who runs Textures Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Farms. A typical Christmas finds Elley; her husband, Jed; their […] The post Decking the Table for the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

10 Things to Do This Weekend (Dec. 16-18)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hour Detroit has you covered with information on the best upcoming concerts, festivals, outdoor activities, and other goings on in Southeast Michigan. This weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022, we’ve got details on tons of upcoming holiday stage performances and light displays. Plus, get information on the upcoming Detroit Tequila Festival, the […] The post 10 Things to Do This Weekend (Dec. 16-18) appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Independent Book Stores Worth a Visit in Metro Detroit​

Despite the emergence of e-books, good old-fashioned physical copies are still a go-to for book worms. And while big box stores and Amazon dominate the market, there are a surprising number of great independent bookstores scattered around metro Detroit. The post Independent Book Stores Worth a Visit in Metro Detroit​ appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A New Holiday Pop-up in Ferndale, Hudson Café Expansion, & More Metro Detroit Dining News

Miracle on Nine Mile Global holiday pop-up bar Miracle makes a stop this season at The Oakland in Ferndale from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30. Miracle at The Oakland will feature a holiday wonderland with kitschy decor and a cocktail menu of themed libations to get you into the spirit. Selections include the Christmapolitan, Christmas […] The post A New Holiday Pop-up in Ferndale, Hudson Café Expansion, & More Metro Detroit Dining News appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
FERNDALE, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Best of Both Worlds

Zahra Assar-Nossoni does it all. She’s a chemist, a lifestyle content creator, a wife, and a mother — balancing everything while maintaining effortless style. Born in Iran, Assar-Nossoni came to the U.S. in 2012 (by way of Switzerland) to obtain her doctorate in structural biology at Michigan State University. Today, the 33-year-old Northville resident is […] The post The Best of Both Worlds appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

It’s More Than Hair at The Social Club

2022 marks 10 years of business for The Social Club Grooming Co., a barbershop with two locations in Midtown and downtown Detroit. Throughout that time, founders Sebastian and Gabrielle Jackson have created a business that takes the traditional barbershop experience to the next level — an experience that has attracted the likes of Big Sean […] The post It’s More Than Hair at The Social Club appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Editor’s Letter: Top Hour Detroit Stories of 2022

I’ve been a magazine aficionado for as long as I can remember. Before I could even read, I loved leafing through Highlights at the doctor’s office, trying to find the Hidden Pictures page and the hidden pictures within it. I moved into a comic book phase during elementary school and even had a letter to […] The post Editor’s Letter: Top Hour Detroit Stories of 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
268
Followers
207
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy