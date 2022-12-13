ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cora Jackson
3d ago

The article didn't mention that said receptionist was also the one who checked Curry into the hotel at his arrival and she somehow couldn't remember.

Deborah Taliaferro
3d ago

It’s absolutely embarrassing! I sent a copy of the video to the corporate office again two days ago just to be sure they knew it was wrong. There’s no training that can help this situation. It’s going to continue to happen anyway..

Connie B
3d ago

So sad. The hotel missed a great opportunity here. Mr Curry has a major following. He's funny as heck. They could have booked him to do a show. People wake the heck up and stop with the hatred and racism. We all love someone, want success, peace, we bleed, die, laugh and cry. Crime and undesirables have no color. We are all human and deserve respect and not to be singled out because of color. Mr Curry write a skit about it or maybe a sitcom. Don't let this kill your spirit or your tremendous talent. GOD will eventually take care of the unjust. Best wishes.

