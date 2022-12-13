ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jalopnik

A Farewell Drive in a Nissan 370Z Made Me Appreciate the Joy of Simplicity

In an age where simple, raw sports cars are as rare as hen’s teeth, the Nissan 370Z never got the respect it deserved. Sure, that particular tooth was getting awfully long before the new Z came along. But if you were looking for a source of sheer driving pleasure, you couldn’t do much better — especially if you have a proclivity towards performance of the JDM variety.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Jalopnik

The Ford Fiesta Had to Die so More EVs Could Live

Back in October, Ford announced that it would finally kill off the Fiesta. It was a sad day for fans of small hatchbacks, although it was probably sadder for those in Europe who still had access to the Fiesta after Ford stopped selling it in the U.S. But the electric cars must be built, and to make that happen, the Fiesta had to die.
The Guardian

In balmy Puerto Rico, diehards shrug off the crypto winter: ‘We’re not worried’

On a humid December evening in Puerto Rico, more than 100 cryptocurrency and blockchain aficionados gathered at a mansion within a gated, jungle-like enclave of San Juan. A local band played softly while waiters served hors d’oeuvres to attendees who paid as much as $3,000 to attend CoinAgenda Caribbean, a three-day conference promising a VIP experience of networking opportunities and fireside chats about the future of the industry.
Jalopnik

MSC, a Balkan Gang and the Drug Bust That Changed an Industry

On June 17, 2019, Customs and Border Protection agents discovered about 45,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $1 billion aboard the MSC Gayane in the port of Philadelphia, en route to Rotterdam. It was one of the largest trafficking busts ever, and certainly the largest at sea. And it was a long time coming, as masterminds of the Balkan Cartel honed their schemes for a decade, monitoring Mediterranean Shipping Company and forcibly recruiting its employees. Bloomberg’s Lauren Etter and Michael Riley have published the deepest report into the story yet, and it’s a gripping read.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23, 10 more missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23 with 10 others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two...
Jalopnik

The 5 Greatest Japanese Racing Games of All Time (That Aren't Gran Turismo)

It is impossible to overstate the significance the Gran Turismo franchise has had on the American auto enthusiast scene. It’s an established institution today, but in the mid-to-late ‘90s, Gran Turismo was a phenomenon, introducing millions of U.S. gamers to cars, tracks, and even driving styles they’d never seen before.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

What Would Tesla Look Like Without Elon Musk?

Every day, it seems Elon Musk and Tesla drift further apart. Musk is continually starting or buying companies and diluting his stake in the automaker — both in terms of attention and the number of Tesla shares he owns. After Musk sold even more Tesla shares today, he reportedly owns a mere 13.4-percent stake in the company he pretends to have founded. And it’s no secret that he’s considering leaving the role of Tesla CEO entirely.
Jalopnik

The Ford Edge Looks So Much Better in China

Maybe it’s consumer tastes, but for years, American automakers have shown countries around the world more love than they do their native country. From designs to engines, sometimes it seems like we get the short end of the stick. Take the Chinese market Ford Edge. Up until recently, China got a slightly different version of the midsize crossover. But new images from the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology show that Ford has given the Edge a serious redesign. And it needs to come to the US.
Jalopnik

The VinFast VF8 Is Simply Not Ready for America

I took out my phone and began frantically taking pictures of my passport as the hundred-person-plus customs line inched forward. “You’ll get your passport back a little later,” someone at the head of the line told me. ”They’re going to hold on to them for a while.” I wasn’t sure if this person was an influencer, a journalist I didn’t recognize, or a VinFast employee. But it’s not like I had a choice. I mean, what was I going to do? The Vietnamese customs agent looked me up and down and put my passport in a pile with all the others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Consumer Reports Says That Tesla, Nissan, and Kia Make the Most Reliable EVs With a Caveat

Tesla and Consumer Reports have had a fraught relationship, to say the least, but on Wednesday CR had at least one good thing to say about Tesla, which was that the Model 3 is among the most reliable EVs, according to its surveys. One problem, however, is that EVs, as a whole don’t seem to be as reliable as their internal combustion counterparts.
Jalopnik

Check Out the Adorable New Trucks Toyota Is Building for Thailand

Toyota has revealed its first fully-electric pickup truck alongside a mysterious and adorable new truck due for release in Thailand one year from now, if not more. The Hilux Revo BEV Concept is a new EV based on the popular Hilux pickup, while the enigmatic IMV 0 is unlike any truck currently produced by the Japanese carmaker. But given it’s “0" designation and similarity to the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, it’s possible the IMV 0 could be powered by a number of eco-friendly powertrains, maybe even an FCEV or hydrogen-combustion setup.
Jalopnik

Hyundai Says it's Worried the Inflation Reduction Act Will Hurt its Growth

After President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act over the summer, only 15 electric vehicles still qualified for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. Hyundai, somewhat understandably, didn’t like that since none of its EVs made the list. Now Bloomberg reports the Korean automaker says that if the IRA looks like it’s going to hurt its growth, it’ll have to “reassess” its investment plans.
GEORGIA STATE
Jalopnik

Hyundai and Kia's Alabama Suppliers Really Love Child Labor

Back in July, Reuters broke the news that SMART Alabama, a Hyundai-owned supplier, had been employing child laborers as young as 12. The next month, the U.S. Department of Labor accused a second supplier, SL Alabama LLC, of also using child labor. Today, Reuters published another report that claims the child labor issue among Hyundai and Kia’s suppliers is even worse than we previously knew.
ALABAMA STATE
Jalopnik

A Small Meteor May Be Responsible for the Coolant Leak from the Russian Soyuz MS-22

A tiny meteor could be to blame for the coolant leak from the Soyuz MS-22, which forced cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station to cancel a spacewalk just as they were in the process of depressurizing the airlock. The Russian spacecraft is currently still docked to the Rassvet module on the ISS.
Jalopnik

How Large Trucks and SUVs Are Dragging Down America's Fuel Economy

Trucks and large SUVs are offsetting fuel economy gains from more efficient models in the U.S. as sedan and wagon sale have plummeted. While EVs are slowly gaining traction, and even though carmakers have increased the efficiency of new models, nationwide average fuel efficiency is being dragged down by pickups, and has stagnated at 25.4 miles per gallon in 2021 — the same as 2020, according to a report from the EPA.

