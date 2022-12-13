Read full article on original website
A Farewell Drive in a Nissan 370Z Made Me Appreciate the Joy of Simplicity
In an age where simple, raw sports cars are as rare as hen’s teeth, the Nissan 370Z never got the respect it deserved. Sure, that particular tooth was getting awfully long before the new Z came along. But if you were looking for a source of sheer driving pleasure, you couldn’t do much better — especially if you have a proclivity towards performance of the JDM variety.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
In Ukraine, I saw the greatest threat to the Russian world isn’t the west – it’s Putin
The time has come to ask whether, objectively speaking, Vladimir Putin is an agent of American imperialism. For no American has ever done half as much damage to what Putin calls the “Russian world” as the Russian leader himself has. This thought came to me recently when I...
The Ford Fiesta Had to Die so More EVs Could Live
Back in October, Ford announced that it would finally kill off the Fiesta. It was a sad day for fans of small hatchbacks, although it was probably sadder for those in Europe who still had access to the Fiesta after Ford stopped selling it in the U.S. But the electric cars must be built, and to make that happen, the Fiesta had to die.
In balmy Puerto Rico, diehards shrug off the crypto winter: ‘We’re not worried’
On a humid December evening in Puerto Rico, more than 100 cryptocurrency and blockchain aficionados gathered at a mansion within a gated, jungle-like enclave of San Juan. A local band played softly while waiters served hors d’oeuvres to attendees who paid as much as $3,000 to attend CoinAgenda Caribbean, a three-day conference promising a VIP experience of networking opportunities and fireside chats about the future of the industry.
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
MSC, a Balkan Gang and the Drug Bust That Changed an Industry
On June 17, 2019, Customs and Border Protection agents discovered about 45,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $1 billion aboard the MSC Gayane in the port of Philadelphia, en route to Rotterdam. It was one of the largest trafficking busts ever, and certainly the largest at sea. And it was a long time coming, as masterminds of the Balkan Cartel honed their schemes for a decade, monitoring Mediterranean Shipping Company and forcibly recruiting its employees. Bloomberg’s Lauren Etter and Michael Riley have published the deepest report into the story yet, and it’s a gripping read.
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23, 10 more missing
BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23 with 10 others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two...
The 5 Greatest Japanese Racing Games of All Time (That Aren't Gran Turismo)
It is impossible to overstate the significance the Gran Turismo franchise has had on the American auto enthusiast scene. It’s an established institution today, but in the mid-to-late ‘90s, Gran Turismo was a phenomenon, introducing millions of U.S. gamers to cars, tracks, and even driving styles they’d never seen before.
A food fight is raging over what we can and can't call 'meat'
Startups that make plant-based foods are battling the meat lobby for the right to describe their products as bacon, burgers or steak. La Vie, Meatless Farm and Huera are among those facing legal challenges.
What Would Tesla Look Like Without Elon Musk?
Every day, it seems Elon Musk and Tesla drift further apart. Musk is continually starting or buying companies and diluting his stake in the automaker — both in terms of attention and the number of Tesla shares he owns. After Musk sold even more Tesla shares today, he reportedly owns a mere 13.4-percent stake in the company he pretends to have founded. And it’s no secret that he’s considering leaving the role of Tesla CEO entirely.
The Ford Edge Looks So Much Better in China
Maybe it’s consumer tastes, but for years, American automakers have shown countries around the world more love than they do their native country. From designs to engines, sometimes it seems like we get the short end of the stick. Take the Chinese market Ford Edge. Up until recently, China got a slightly different version of the midsize crossover. But new images from the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology show that Ford has given the Edge a serious redesign. And it needs to come to the US.
Devastating Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Aquarium Explosion in Berlin that Killed 1,500 Fish
Berlin's AquaDom was the largest freestanding aquarium in the world.
The VinFast VF8 Is Simply Not Ready for America
I took out my phone and began frantically taking pictures of my passport as the hundred-person-plus customs line inched forward. “You’ll get your passport back a little later,” someone at the head of the line told me. ”They’re going to hold on to them for a while.” I wasn’t sure if this person was an influencer, a journalist I didn’t recognize, or a VinFast employee. But it’s not like I had a choice. I mean, what was I going to do? The Vietnamese customs agent looked me up and down and put my passport in a pile with all the others.
Consumer Reports Says That Tesla, Nissan, and Kia Make the Most Reliable EVs With a Caveat
Tesla and Consumer Reports have had a fraught relationship, to say the least, but on Wednesday CR had at least one good thing to say about Tesla, which was that the Model 3 is among the most reliable EVs, according to its surveys. One problem, however, is that EVs, as a whole don’t seem to be as reliable as their internal combustion counterparts.
Check Out the Adorable New Trucks Toyota Is Building for Thailand
Toyota has revealed its first fully-electric pickup truck alongside a mysterious and adorable new truck due for release in Thailand one year from now, if not more. The Hilux Revo BEV Concept is a new EV based on the popular Hilux pickup, while the enigmatic IMV 0 is unlike any truck currently produced by the Japanese carmaker. But given it’s “0" designation and similarity to the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, it’s possible the IMV 0 could be powered by a number of eco-friendly powertrains, maybe even an FCEV or hydrogen-combustion setup.
Hyundai Says it's Worried the Inflation Reduction Act Will Hurt its Growth
After President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act over the summer, only 15 electric vehicles still qualified for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. Hyundai, somewhat understandably, didn’t like that since none of its EVs made the list. Now Bloomberg reports the Korean automaker says that if the IRA looks like it’s going to hurt its growth, it’ll have to “reassess” its investment plans.
Hyundai and Kia's Alabama Suppliers Really Love Child Labor
Back in July, Reuters broke the news that SMART Alabama, a Hyundai-owned supplier, had been employing child laborers as young as 12. The next month, the U.S. Department of Labor accused a second supplier, SL Alabama LLC, of also using child labor. Today, Reuters published another report that claims the child labor issue among Hyundai and Kia’s suppliers is even worse than we previously knew.
A Small Meteor May Be Responsible for the Coolant Leak from the Russian Soyuz MS-22
A tiny meteor could be to blame for the coolant leak from the Soyuz MS-22, which forced cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station to cancel a spacewalk just as they were in the process of depressurizing the airlock. The Russian spacecraft is currently still docked to the Rassvet module on the ISS.
How Large Trucks and SUVs Are Dragging Down America's Fuel Economy
Trucks and large SUVs are offsetting fuel economy gains from more efficient models in the U.S. as sedan and wagon sale have plummeted. While EVs are slowly gaining traction, and even though carmakers have increased the efficiency of new models, nationwide average fuel efficiency is being dragged down by pickups, and has stagnated at 25.4 miles per gallon in 2021 — the same as 2020, according to a report from the EPA.
