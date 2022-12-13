Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasportsreport.com
Bryant Marks’ maturation in goal helps key Kenai River’s bounce back in NAHL
By all discernible measuring sticks, Bryant Marks and the Kenai River Brown Bears have thrived during the North American Hockey League season compared to the last. All this accomplishment, and they’re just reaching the halfway point with a bulk of big games on the horizon. In 13 goaltending starts,...
alaskasportsreport.com
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley shines for LA Kings, named Alaska Athlete of the Week
The 30-year-old made 31 saves in a 5-2 win at Ottawa to earn his first NHL win since 2019. He followed that Saturday with 20 saves in a 4-2 victory at Montreal. Copley, one of only three Alaskans to tend goal in the world’s best hockey league, is 2-0-0, with a 2.00 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.
Comments / 0