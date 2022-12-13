The 30-year-old made 31 saves in a 5-2 win at Ottawa to earn his first NHL win since 2019. He followed that Saturday with 20 saves in a 4-2 victory at Montreal. Copley, one of only three Alaskans to tend goal in the world’s best hockey league, is 2-0-0, with a 2.00 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO