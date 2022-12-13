Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Brenham Police arrested one person on a criminal trespass warning Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:05, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a subject on location in violation of an active criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong made location and met with Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST ONE ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 8:40, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject in the 2200 block of North Park Street that he knew had active warrant for his arrest. Cpl. Perez stopped Austin Dean Perez, 27 of Bellville, and confirmed the warrants for his arrest. Perez was taken into custody on four warrants out of Brazoria County for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon Enhanced, Prohibited Weapon – Tire Deflation Device, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Controlled Substance. Perez was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Friday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:50, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Stephanie Nicole Upchurch, 37 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Upchurch was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman Wednesday night. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Bryan Morong made contact with Jovanette Abby Jaramillo, 40 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Muse Street in reference to a warrant for her arrest. Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for Continuous Violence against a Family Member that was reported December 11, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are looking to identify a suspicious person that was spotted on home security video cameras at around 5:26 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Authorities believe the person may be related to two ongoing sexual assault investigations. The suspect was described by authorities as wearing...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
kwhi.com
CRIMINAL TRESPASS LEADS TO JAIL TIME
Visiting a business where he had an active criminal trespass warning lead to jail time for a Washington resident. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 5:10, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of South Market Street in reference to a possible theft. Contact was made behind the business with Justin Daniels, 33 of Washington, whom had an active criminal trespass warning for the location. Daniels resisted arrest or detainment, but was taken into custody without further incident. Daniels was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:05, Officer Conor Caskey conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted, and officers located an open alcoholic beverage, firearm and marijuana. The driver, Brandon Smith, 32 of Brenham, was arrested for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana Less than two ounces and on four outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Brenham Municipal Court. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
KBTX.com
Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Madisonville after he tried stealing two packages and led police on a high-speed chase. Dekimee Mosley, 31, was initially charged with evading arrest as Madisonville police continue to investigate other possible charges. On Dec. 9, police say they received a call...
kwhi.com
ABUSE OF 911 SERVICE LANDS ONE IN JAIL
Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
fox44news.com
Missing endangered teen found
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has said that 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave has been found. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Bryan Police Department need your help to find a girl listed as missing and endangered. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Get More Support To Establish A Criminal Specialty Court For Veterans
Brazos County commissioners continue to hear public support to create a specialty court for veterans facing selected criminal charges. Speakers during Tuesday’s meeting included two former commanders of the Bryan American Legion post. Gerry Hince is now commander of the Texas American Legion and Tom Marty is state vice-commander.
mocomotive.com
Gas station video helps Montgomery County jury convict Navasota man in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Gas station surveillance video and debris from a truck helped a Montgomery County jury convict a Navasota man who fled the scene of a crash in November 2021 that left another man dead, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Matthew Brian Davis, 37, was sentenced earlier this month…
Bryan: Missing 17-year-old found, authorities say
BRYAN, Texas — Authorities say that the missing 17-year-old who they believed to be in danger, has been found on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the Bryan Police Department, the 17-year-old girl had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 27, where she was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m.
mocomotive.com
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
Comments / 0