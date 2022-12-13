Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO