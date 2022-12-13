Read full article on original website
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the US in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the US The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants have been denied...
US appeals court allows Title 42 immigration rules to expire as President Biden remains quiet on migration fix
A Washington D.C. court has declined to save Title 42, a policy implemented by former President Donald Trump that restricted asylum seekers from entering the U.S.
