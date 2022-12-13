Read full article on original website
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota
Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
9 Painful Things South Dakota & Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard
After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own. When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of...
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
This Minnesota County Could Hold 70% of South Dakota’s Population
South Dakota is a large state when it comes to land mass. At 77,116 square miles, South Dakota is the 17th largest state in the US. Anyone who has driven from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills will find out five and half hours later just how large the state is.
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company
Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
How Unique Is South Dakota’s 605?
I grew up in the 507. It's just a bit east of Sioux Falls over there in the Gopher State. Growing up I kind of knew there was another area code in the state, somewhere 'up north'. Well, where I grew up pretty much everything else in Minnesota was 'up north'. Now, of course, Minnesota has 7 area codes.
Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!
The old Iowa cropland saying is, “get what you can, they're not making anymore.” But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
Pierre South Dakota Standout Kienholz Flips Commitment to Ohio State
Anyone that has a pulse on High School Football in the state of South Dakota has become very familiar with Lincoln Kienholz. The T.F. Riggs High School standout has wowed coaches, fans, and recruiters alike over the course of his high school career. After choosing Washington as his destination of...
Is The ‘Christmas Snackle Box’ A Minnesota Holiday Thing?
A Minnesota friend of mine did this really cool “Christmas Snackle Box” to take to work and share holiday treats. I had never seen anything like this before!. I thought this was such a unique idea! Is this a Minnesota thing?. If you are looking for a fun...
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Dome Light On In Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota?
I was always told you can't have the lights on inside the car when driving at night. It was against the law because it could cause an accident. Is that true?. When I think back to first getting my driver's license I think of some of the things I learned in order to pass the written test.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
Highest Suicide Rate-Where Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank
The holidays aren't so merry for some as others let loose and bring out all the bells and whistles to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year. There are family gatherings, company parties, and socializing after work, all during this special time of year. However, there is a sad and tragic side to the holidays.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
How Bad Is the Flu So Far in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
'Tis the season for the chills, aches, and sniffles that come with the flu. And this year's strain of the viral infection is hitting the Tri-State area with a vengeance. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show that respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat were reported in 7.5% of all visits to healthcare providers during the week ending November 26.
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
