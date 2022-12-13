Read full article on original website
AEW Announces Stipulations for Final Matches Between The Elite and Death Triangle
AEW has announced stipulations for the final two matches in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As noted, Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M and PAC defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when Penta used the ring bell hammer to get the win. After the match, Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ match on next week’s Holiday Bash show, and the challenge was accepted. Dynamite ended with Death Triangle up 3-1.
NJPW Announces Details on Crowd Cheering Guidelines, Road to Tokyo and New Year Dash Events
NJPW officials held a press conference on Wednesday night to reveal details on upcoming Road to Tokyo Dome events, New Year Dash, and more. NJPW President Takami Ohbari opened the presser by announcing new guidelines that will allow crowds to have “in principle vocal support” beginning with Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4.
Rumor on Where the Weekly ROH TV Show Might Tape From
ROH TV is rumored to be taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in the near future. Fightful Select adds that this is an unconfirmed rumor, but AEW talents are under the impression that this will be the location of ROH TV tapings. It’s likely that ROH TV would tape...
Video: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs....
Alternate View of Top Dolla’s Botched Dive on WWE SmackDown, Dolla Provides Post-Show Update
“Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s good to go after botching a suicide dive during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. We noted before how SmackDown saw Hit Row defeat The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
Kevin Owens Tries to Get WWE Hall of Famer to Come Out of Retirement for One More Match Against Him
Kevin Owens recently pitched a match for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael’s Sans Restriction French-language podcast this week and noted how he figured nothing was impossible following his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then had a sit-down with Michaels when he visited WWE NXT back in October, and that’s when he inquired about one final match for the DX member.
Triple H and Other WWE Officials Reportedly Down on Returning Superstars
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be underwhelmed by some of the Superstars that have returned to the company in recent months. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that a “handful of talent” brought back during the re-hiring wave of the summer have “under-performed and severely underwhelmed” Triple H and other officials since returning.
DAZN Unable To Air IMPACT Wrestling In Certain Countries Due To Their Existing Deal With WWE
Back in November IMPACT Wrestling and DAZN signed a multi-year agreement that would see IMPACT be broadcast internationally around the world. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the partnership, and why DAZN will be unable to air IMPACT in certain countries. According to the report, IMPACT will...
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,605 tickets and there are 764 left. The show is set up for 12,369. Here is the updated card for the show:. Roman Reigns returns. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs....
Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
WWE SmackDown Non-Spoiler Match Preview for Next Week’s Taped Show
WWE taped the December 23 edition of SmackDown on FOX tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, after this week’s live SmackDown went off the air. The episode was taped ahead of time due to the Christmas holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air next...
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
Shane Taylor Has High Praise For Current MLW Star
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently appeared on Ron Funches One Fall program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on current MLW star Calvin Tankman, and why he thinks Tankman would be a good fit in Shane Taylor promotions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Title Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Hit Row are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis win a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar, plus Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.
Chris Jericho to Star In New Pro Wrestling-Themed Movie
AEW star Chris Jericho is set to star in a new pro wrestling-themed horror movie. “Dark Match” recently wrapped filming in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, according to Deadline. The movie will focus on a small-time wrestling company that accepts a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for the match.
WWE NXT House Show Results from Ft. Pierce, FL 12/16/2022
Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida:. * Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Dani Palmer and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter. * Donovan Dijak defeated Hank Walker. *...
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho on ROH Final Battle
Last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli capturing the ROH World Title from Chris Jericho. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Sam Linksy, who serves as the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS and truTV, and other officials at TBS, originally did not want Jericho working the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top guys.
