Related
Las Vegas Bowl 2022: Florida vs. Oregon State game prediction, preview
One of the more interesting games of the early college football bowl season pits Florida against Oregon State as the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl kicks off. As happens around this time of the year, the game will not see a number of prominent starters as they elect to opt out of bowl season to prepare for ...
Hogs’ Sam Pittman's Best Comparison Ever for Transfer Portal
Message is definitely accurate and, surprisingly, so is the response when players leave.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Bears Should Heed Tony Dungy's Advice About Rebuild, NFL Draft
Bears would be wise to heed Dungy's advice on rebuild, draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Certain people carry tremendous cachet on a subject due to the immense success they've had in their careers. When they talk, you listen. When it comes to building sustained winners in the NFL,...
Class Impact: RB Aneyas Williams To Notre Dame
Breaking down how the commitment of Aneyas Williams to Notre Dame impacts the Irish class and the future depth chart
Bears' Alex Leatherwood-Riley Reiff Platoon Shows Team Looking to Future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For most of the Bears' season, Alex Leatherwood has gone about his business in the background, slowly learning the system during the week while being inactive on Sundays. But the Bears claimed Leatherwood and his contract prior to Week 1 for a reason. They believe in...
Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness
Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
Bears' Eddie Jackson Reports He Will Not Need Surgery on Lisfranc
Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13....
