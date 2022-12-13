ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness

Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward. “He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said. Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will...
