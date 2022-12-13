Read full article on original website
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Zacks.com featured highlights Clearfield, DHT Holdings, AerSale, Leonardo DRS and NOW
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, AerSale Corp. ASLE, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS and NOW Inc. DNOW. 5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage. Recession fears have been dominating the...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
XLU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.30, changing hands as low as $69.60 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $206.94, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
HealthStream (HSTM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Energy Recovery (ERII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.12, changing hands as low as $20.89 per share. Energy Recovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Viper Energy Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VNOM
In trading on Friday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.44, changing hands as low as $30.28 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.
Daily Dividend Report: FMC,CVS,XEL,CAT,PNW
FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. This is the fifth consecutive year that FMC has increased its dividend. Since establishing its current dividend policy in December 2018, FMC has increased dividends at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: MDRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.64, changing hands as low as $17.50 per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Franklin (BEN) Rewards Investors With a 3.4% Dividend Hike
Franklin Resources, Inc.’s BEN board of directors announced a 3.4% hike in its quarterly dividend. The company will pay a dividend of 30 cents per share, up from 29 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The increased dividend will be paid out on Jan 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 30, 2022.
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $345.84, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
CubeSmart (CUBE) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.96), with the stock changing hands as low as $39.01 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
