Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MSI,RNG,J,ARQQ
Technology stocks were ending solidly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4%. In company news, Motorola Solutions (MSI) closed fractionally lower after the networking equipment company announced its purchase of mass notification and incident management company...
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RILY, NUVL, GXO
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 3,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2022: SNPX, NVAX, AMEH
Health care stocks finished mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 0.7%. In company news, Synaptogenix (SNPX) shares dropped 76% after the company said that...
Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: YMTX, JNJ, CERT, RNA, VLON
Health care stocks were slightly higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also adding 0.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%. In company news, Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) slumped over 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company...
HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
HealthStream (HSTM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Novartis & Philip Morris
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Novartis AG (NVS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Zacks.com featured highlights Clearfield, DHT Holdings, AerSale, Leonardo DRS and NOW
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, AerSale Corp. ASLE, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS and NOW Inc. DNOW. 5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage. Recession fears have been dominating the...
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.
Advent to buy Maxar Technologies for about $4 bln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N said on Friday private-equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy the satellite owner and operator for about $4 billion. Shares of Maxar more than doubled in premarket trading. Under the agreement, Advent will pay $53 a share for Maxar, representing a...
Daily Dividend Report: FMC,CVS,XEL,CAT,PNW
FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. This is the fifth consecutive year that FMC has increased its dividend. Since establishing its current dividend policy in December 2018, FMC has increased dividends at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Broadcom and Amphenol
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/30/22, Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.60 on 12/30/22, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/11/23. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $7.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for AVGO to open 0.82% lower in price and for APH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.
Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Demand Intensifies in Florida
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently announced that homeowners in Florida have been increasingly adopting the Enphase Energy System as they seek energy independence and stable power amid destructive natural disasters. Going forward, Enphase may continue to witness the increased adoption of its products in Florida as the region boasts solid...
