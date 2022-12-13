Read full article on original website
25-Year-Old From Branford Killed In 2-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A crash between a box truck and a Volvo left a 25-year-old Connecticut man dead. The crash took place in New Haven around 1 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 16 at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department, officers...
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured
#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
NBC Connecticut
18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old woman was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said she is in stable condition. Officers responded to the area of 3229 Main St. just after 1 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off. While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital to...
New Britain Herald
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
NBC Connecticut
Several Crashes, Issues on Roads Across Connecticut Friday Morning
There were several issues on the roads Friday morning. In Norwalk, there was a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South, between exits 14 and 13. In Fairfield, a vehicle jackknifed on Interstate 95 South, between exits 21 and 20. In Southbury, there was a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 84 East,...
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to surveillance.The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13.The Norwalk Police Department received information on Tuesday that a resident was armed with a handgun and was sell…
NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash
Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
