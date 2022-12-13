ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured

#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven

State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Britain Herald

Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line

BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Crashes, Issues on Roads Across Connecticut Friday Morning

There were several issues on the roads Friday morning. In Norwalk, there was a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South, between exits 14 and 13. In Fairfield, a vehicle jackknifed on Interstate 95 South, between exits 21 and 20. In Southbury, there was a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 84 East,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

NBC Connecticut

State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash

Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

