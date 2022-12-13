Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
How Long Before a Pulmonary Embolism Turns Fatal
A pulmonary embolism (PE) results from a blood clot lodged in the lungs. This clot usually originates from breaking off another clot elsewhere in the body, typically the legs. With rapid treatment, most people affected by pulmonary embolism can recover. However, a pulmonary embolism is considered a life-threatening emergency because...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Friedreich's Ataxia?
Friedreich's ataxia is a rare disease that affects your central nervous system. It impacts your spinal cord and the nerves that transmit and receive messages between your brain and the rest of your body. It also affects your cerebellum, the part of your brain that controls movement and balance. This...
verywellhealth.com
How Long Does Eczema Last?
Eczema is characterized by periods of intense symptoms (known as flare-ups), and periods of lesser or no symptoms (called remission). Eczema flares can last for two weeks or more, depending on what's causing the flare. Identifying the cause of the flare and treating it promptly can help get you to remission more quickly. Unfortunately, there's no cure for eczema, but its symptoms can be managed.
verywellhealth.com
What Are Antimetabolites?
When you hear the word "chemotherapy," cancer-killing drugs and side effects like mouth sores and hair loss probably come to mind. The drugs you're thinking of are probably antimetabolites—the oldest form of cancer-halting chemotherapy medication in the cancer treatment toolkit. Antimetabolites are a class of chemotherapy drugs that cut...
verywellhealth.com
Lower Left Abdominal Pain
Several conditions can cause lower left abdominal pain. Since part of the colon, left kidney, and reproductive organs are located in the lower left abdominal space, dysfunction in these structures can result in pain. Infection, hernias, and certain immune disorders can also cause pain in that area. Lower left abdominal...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Abestosis?
Asbestosis is a severe condition that affects the lungs when tiny fibers from asbestos materials are inhaled and become stuck in tissue there. When lodged in the lungs, asbestos causes scar tissue and thickening of connective tissue, making breathing difficult. While this condition is not malignant, it may increase the...
verywellhealth.com
How to Confidently Lower Your Blood Pressure
Unfortunately, there is no quick way to lower blood pressure without medical intervention. The best way to lower blood pressure is with long-term behavioral changes—like reducing stress, getting better sleep, exercising, and eating a low-sodium diet—but this takes time. Certain medications can also help. It's possible to get...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes and pancreatic cancer have a cause-and-effect relationship. Diabetes causes changes in cells that can lead to cancer due to the damaging effects of high blood sugar. Meanwhile, pancreatic cancer can cause diabetes by disrupting one of the key functions of the pancreas—the production of the hormone insulin, which regulates blood sugar.
verywellhealth.com
How to Manage Type 2 Diabetes With Hyperglycemia
Type 2 diabetes increases your risk for episodes of hyperglycemia. It helps to know the symptoms so you can manage blood glucose and get medical help when needed. This article will define hyperglycemia, and review its symptoms and complications. Tips on treatment and prevention are also discussed. What Is Hyperglycemia?
verywellhealth.com
What Is Rhus Tox?
Rhus tox, also known as Rhus toxicodendron, is a homeopathic remedy that is derived from poison ivy. Its botanical name is Toxicodendron pubescens. Like all homeopathic remedies, it is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has limited evidence to support its benefits. However, that does not mean it is not useful in certain treatments.
verywellhealth.com
Thick, Sticky Mucus Symptoms
Thick, sticky mucus or phlegm, also known as catarrh, is a symptom that often results from infection in the nasal passages, sinuses, lower airways, or lungs. It may be associated with a wide range of conditions (not limited to infection), including the common cold, asthma, sinusitis, pneumonia, and cystic fibrosis.
verywellhealth.com
Can Muscle Twitching Be a Symptom of ALS?
Muscle twitching is a hallmark symptom of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). It develops because the disease damages nerves involved in motor function. This article will explore why muscle twitching develops in people with ALS and the treatment options for those who have the symptom. What Is Muscle Twitching?. Muscle twitching,...
verywellhealth.com
Treatment Options for Eczema on the Face
Eczema (atopic dermatitis) can occur anywhere on the body but can be exceptionally irritating when it appears on the face, around the eyes, or on the lips. Eczema is a skin condition that causes red, itchy, and dry skin. Food allergens, skin irritants, changes in outside temperature, stress, or hormonal changes can trigger eczema flare-ups.
Comments / 0