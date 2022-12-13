SBF Arrested, Soft Inflation Data, Boeing’s Big Deal - Watch TheStreet Live

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares bounced higher Friday following an upgrade from analysts at JPMorgan amid easing cost and data privacy pressures. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth lifted his rating on the group to 'overweight', from 'neutral', while boosting his price target by $35 to $115 per share, citing better cost discipline at the social media and augmented reality group and easing pressures from Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report privacy rules, known as App Tracking Transparency (ATT), have made it difficult for Facebook and Instagram to measure the success of some of ad campaigns, resulting in delayed or restricted data.

1 DAY AGO