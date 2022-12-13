ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

SBF Arrested, Soft Inflation Data, Boeing’s Big Deal - Watch TheStreet Live

By Daniel Kuhn
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOVLu_0jh0lUNz00

As stocks surge on softer than expected consumer price inflation data, we're keeping a close eye on the arrest of SBF and a big deal for Boeing. Catch us live at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Netflix Stock Tumbles Amid Doubts Over New Ad-Service Viewer Targets

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday following a report that suggested the online streaming service isn't building a big enough audience in its ad-supported tier to satisfy spending from marketing executives. Digiday reported that Netflix is having to refund some ad spending commitments amid disappointing subscriber...
TheStreet

Stocks Extend Slump, Twitter, Adobe, Meta, US Steel - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Heavy Selling On Recession Fears. U.S. equity futures extended heavy declines Friday as investors worry that weakening economic growth prospects set against hawkish central bank rate signals will continue to pressure stock markets around the world.
TheStreet

Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse

The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. The electric vehicle maker is having one of its toughest years since it started assembling the Roadsters in 2008. On the stock market it's a rout. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report had ended...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Stock Market Live: Stocks End Lower On Recession Fears, 'Quadruple Witching Hour'

Stocks finished sharply Friday as investors worry that weakening economic growth prospects set against hawkish central bank rate signals will continue to pressure stock markets around the world. Economic activity remained muted in Europe this month, with PMI data from S&P Global Markit Intelligence indicating a sixth consecutive month of...
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snaps Up Battered Shares of Tesla, Coinbase

The prominent money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, is doing what she does: buying depressed shares of her favorite companies. Ark funds on Wednesday purchased shares of electric-car giant Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Free Report, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.
TheStreet

Fed's Hawkishness Spells Trouble for Stocks, Bonds

The outcome of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 13-14 meeting doesn’t bode well for financial markets and the economy. The Fed raised the federal funds rate target by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, as expected. The central bank left open the possibility that the next rate hike (Feb. 1) could shrink to 25 basis points.
TheStreet

Meta Stock Leaps As JPMorgan Lifts Rating To 'Overweight', Boosts Prices Target

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares bounced higher Friday following an upgrade from analysts at JPMorgan amid easing cost and data privacy pressures. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth lifted his rating on the group to 'overweight', from 'neutral', while boosting his price target by $35 to $115 per share, citing better cost discipline at the social media and augmented reality group and easing pressures from Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report privacy rules, known as App Tracking Transparency (ATT), have made it difficult for Facebook and Instagram to measure the success of some of ad campaigns, resulting in delayed or restricted data.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Has Good News on Gas Prices, Stands by Tesla Bet

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood reiterated two of her most important views Dec. 13 – that we’re already in a recession and that we’re suffering from deflation. In a webinar, the Ark Investment Management CEO said it’s a done deal that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points Dec. 14, matching experts’ consensus. The Fed has become the be-all and end-all for this stock market, she said.
TheStreet

Xbox Series S Is in Stock and it's at the Lowest Price yet

Ever since the latest-generation of gaming consoles hit the scene in 2020, they’ve been hard to find. Thankfully though, restocks on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S during the holidays have become more frequent. And with such a popular holiday wish list item, it can...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
91K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy