SBF Arrested, Soft Inflation Data, Boeing’s Big Deal - Watch TheStreet Live

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday following a report that suggested the online streaming service isn't building a big enough audience in its ad-supported tier to satisfy spending from marketing executives. Digiday reported that Netflix is having to refund some ad spending commitments amid disappointing subscriber...
Stocks finished lower Wednesday amid a hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve following its highly-anticipated rate December rate hike and suggestions that it will hold rates at a higher level, and for a longer period of time, over the second half of next year. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds...
U.S. stocks closed firmly lower Thursday, recording the biggest single-session decline in six weeks, as investors react to the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate hike while tracking similar decisions from central banks in Britain and Europe and further signals of recession in the world's largest economy. The Fed lifted its...
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Heavy Selling On Recession Fears. U.S. equity futures extended heavy declines Friday as investors worry that weakening economic growth prospects set against hawkish central bank rate signals will continue to pressure stock markets around the world.
The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. The electric vehicle maker is having one of its toughest years since it started assembling the Roadsters in 2008. On the stock market it's a rout. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report had ended...
Stocks finished sharply Friday as investors worry that weakening economic growth prospects set against hawkish central bank rate signals will continue to pressure stock markets around the world. Economic activity remained muted in Europe this month, with PMI data from S&P Global Markit Intelligence indicating a sixth consecutive month of...
2023 is just around the corner, and while some are ready to bid adieu to the year that was, investors and traders are wondering what’s next. On Monday, Dec. 14, Real Money contributors Doug Kass and Helene Meisler joined TheStreet’s Twitter Spaces to talk about their 2023 expectations, and discuss sectors they’re watching.
The prominent money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, is doing what she does: buying depressed shares of her favorite companies. Ark funds on Wednesday purchased shares of electric-car giant Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Free Report, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the seventh time this year and lifted its forecast for the level to which it plans to take the Fed Funds rate as it continues to worry that inflation remains imbedded in the world's biggest economy. The Fed lifted its Fed...
Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Free Report shares more than doubled Friday after the satellite satellite imagery company agreed a $6.4 billion takeover from Advent International. Advent, a Boston-based private equity group, will pay $53 a share for Maxar, which specializes in satellites used in earth imagery, and geospatial data...
The outcome of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 13-14 meeting doesn’t bode well for financial markets and the economy. The Fed raised the federal funds rate target by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, as expected. The central bank left open the possibility that the next rate hike (Feb. 1) could shrink to 25 basis points.
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares bounced higher Friday following an upgrade from analysts at JPMorgan amid easing cost and data privacy pressures. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth lifted his rating on the group to 'overweight', from 'neutral', while boosting his price target by $35 to $115 per share, citing better cost discipline at the social media and augmented reality group and easing pressures from Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report privacy rules, known as App Tracking Transparency (ATT), have made it difficult for Facebook and Instagram to measure the success of some of ad campaigns, resulting in delayed or restricted data.
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood reiterated two of her most important views Dec. 13 – that we’re already in a recession and that we’re suffering from deflation. In a webinar, the Ark Investment Management CEO said it’s a done deal that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points Dec. 14, matching experts’ consensus. The Fed has become the be-all and end-all for this stock market, she said.
Ever since the latest-generation of gaming consoles hit the scene in 2020, they’ve been hard to find. Thankfully though, restocks on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S during the holidays have become more frequent. And with such a popular holiday wish list item, it can...
