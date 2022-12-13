Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers resume action when they begin a two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Forward Warren Foegele skated during the pre-game skate but doesn't appear quite ready to make his return to the lineup after last recording an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues
The Edmonton Oilers will rock their Reverse Retro jersey's once again as they welcome the St. Louis Blues to Rogers Place on Thursday night for a 7:00 p.m. Western Conference matchup. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Postgame Report | Shorthanded Sabres top Avalanche in 4-2 road win
DENVER - Mattias Samuelsson was still catching his breath inside the visiting dressing room at Ball Arena after the Buffalo Sabres gutted out a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Samuelsson skated 31:31, a new career-high intensified by the Colorado altitude and the most among the five defensemen who suited...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
DENVER - Tyson Jost is reminded of his early days with the Colorado Avalanche when he sees his Buffalo Sabres teammates linger on the ice long after practice has ended. The hunger for improvement he sees in players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin reminds him of himself, Nathan MacKinnon, and J.T. Compher in 2017-18, when the Avalanche were a young team on the upswing toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender.
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Hope to Simplify Next Game Following 4-1 Deficit
Chicago suffered its fifth straight loss after losing to Vegas. Looking for their first home win since Nov. 3 against the Kings, the Blackhawks suffered their fifth straight loss after a 4-1 deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Taylor Raddysh would record the lone goal for Chicago to avoid a shutout late in the third period.
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
Kessel siblings score at nearly the same exact time
Golden Knights' Phil, Team USA's Amanda, each find the net in a matter of minutes. Phil Kessel gets a stick on Daniil Miromanov's centering pass, giving the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead in the 3rd period. 00:43 •. The Vegas Golden Knights and USA Women's Hockey team each needed a...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
POST-GAME: Hyman hits right notes in hat-trick effort against Predators
NASHVILLE, TN - Playing in his 450th NHL game on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, Zach Hyman picked up his first NHL hat trick and an assist as part of a powerful performance from Edmonton's top line in a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. It was just over one...
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
Comments / 0