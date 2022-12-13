ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NHL

Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch

The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Flower and Gus

Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea

RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers resume action when they begin a two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Forward Warren Foegele skated during the pre-game skate but doesn't appear quite ready to make his return to the lineup after last recording an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

The Edmonton Oilers will rock their Reverse Retro jersey's once again as they welcome the St. Louis Blues to Rogers Place on Thursday night for a 7:00 p.m. Western Conference matchup. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Postgame Report | Shorthanded Sabres top Avalanche in 4-2 road win

DENVER - Mattias Samuelsson was still catching his breath inside the visiting dressing room at Ball Arena after the Buffalo Sabres gutted out a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Samuelsson skated 31:31, a new career-high intensified by the Colorado altitude and the most among the five defensemen who suited...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils

In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators

Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

MTL@OTT: Game recap

OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL

Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings

Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres

The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche

DENVER - Tyson Jost is reminded of his early days with the Colorado Avalanche when he sees his Buffalo Sabres teammates linger on the ice long after practice has ended. The hunger for improvement he sees in players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin reminds him of himself, Nathan MacKinnon, and J.T. Compher in 2017-18, when the Avalanche were a young team on the upswing toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal

John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Hope to Simplify Next Game Following 4-1 Deficit

Chicago suffered its fifth straight loss after losing to Vegas. Looking for their first home win since Nov. 3 against the Kings, the Blackhawks suffered their fifth straight loss after a 4-1 deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Taylor Raddysh would record the lone goal for Chicago to avoid a shutout late in the third period.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

ANA@MTL : What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Kessel siblings score at nearly the same exact time

Golden Knights' Phil, Team USA's Amanda, each find the net in a matter of minutes. Phil Kessel gets a stick on Daniil Miromanov's centering pass, giving the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead in the 3rd period. 00:43 •. The Vegas Golden Knights and USA Women's Hockey team each needed a...
NHL

Final Buzzer: Bolted Down

TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin

The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
ELMONT, NY

