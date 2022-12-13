DENVER - Tyson Jost is reminded of his early days with the Colorado Avalanche when he sees his Buffalo Sabres teammates linger on the ice long after practice has ended. The hunger for improvement he sees in players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin reminds him of himself, Nathan MacKinnon, and J.T. Compher in 2017-18, when the Avalanche were a young team on the upswing toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO