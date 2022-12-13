ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins

A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KGAB AM 650

Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning

Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming

While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning

UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today

Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023

So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy