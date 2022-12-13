Read full article on original website
It Could Be Late This Afternoon Before I-80 in Wyoming Reopens
It could be late this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Evanston to Rock Springs due to rolling closure, both lanes are closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne due to winter conditions, and the eastbound lanes are closed from Archer to the Nebraska state line due to winter conditions and crashes.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today
Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins
A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today
Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Laramie County Kids Get Chance to ‘Shop With a Cop’ for Christmas
Local law enforcement agencies are once again partnering with Laramie County schools to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in need. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck, 31 elementary students will be picked up from school tomorrow, Dec. 16, in a marked police car and taken to the Walmart on Livington Avenue in Cheyenne where they'll get to "Shop with a Cop."
Johnson And Esquibel Nominated To Lead Cheyenne City Council
Cheyenne City Councilmen Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel have been respectively nominated to serve as the President and Vice President of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023. The nominations were made at the council's Straw Poll Dinner on Tuesday night. The nominations will be formally voted upon at the Jan....
Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
