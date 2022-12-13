Every team has had some huge success stories come out of the Draft. Let’s take a closer look at the best Draft selection by all 30 organizations. But please note that the purpose of this list is not to identify which players performed the best for the organization that drafted them. Rather, for this exercise, we have identified every team’s best Draft pick based on (Baseball Reference’s) Wins Above Replacement -- though, in some cases, exceptions were made (and noted) by the MLB Pipeline crew.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO