Trazas de Pontevedra – The project Trazas de Pontevedra was initiated by a public competition organized by the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda. The competition sought the best intervention for 18 Galician-Roman settlements in the province of Pontevedra, Spain. AGi architects were selected for the project, which focuses on musealisation and enhancement of the sites. The first stage of the project was carried out in three of the 18 sites, laying the foundation for the entire project. The goal is to create a network for the reinterpretation of Galicia’s archaeological landscape. AGi’s approach to the project is sensitive and respectful to the surrounding environment of each site. The aim is to provide a distinct, simple, and sustainable identity for each site, offering a unique experience for visitors and driving local tourism.

3 DAYS AGO