Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Future Fest: Absorbing Carbon Through New Materials and Technologies with Yasemin Kologlu
What if buildings could act like trees — capturing carbon, purifying the air, and regenerating the environment? The need to transform the built environment is clear. The building sector generates nearly 40% of carbon emissions, and studies by the United Nations predict that another 230 billion square meters of building stock will be needed by 2060.
architizer.com
Kendeda Building: A Model of Sustainable Design by The Miller Hull Partnership
The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design – The Kendeda Building was created to foster environmental education, research, and a public forum for community outreach. As the first Living Building of its kind in the Southeast US, the project sets a new standard for sustainability. The Living Building Challenge is the world’s most rigorous proven performance sustainability certification standard for buildings. A Full Certified Living Building needs to meet all 20 Imperatives of the Challenge, which are divided into seven areas: Place, Water, Energy, Health + Happiness, Materials, Equity, and Beauty. The design of The Kendeda Building demonstrates that Living Buildings are possible in even the most challenging climates.
architizer.com
Architectural Drawings: 8 Landmark Public Parks in Plan
The winners of Architizer's Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Great public parks have become cornerstones of culture. As some of the most important spaces in a community, they celebrate gathering and...
architizer.com
Trazas de Pontevedra: AGi Architects’ Plan for Enhancing Galicia’s Archaeological Heritage
Trazas de Pontevedra – The project Trazas de Pontevedra was initiated by a public competition organized by the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda. The competition sought the best intervention for 18 Galician-Roman settlements in the province of Pontevedra, Spain. AGi architects were selected for the project, which focuses on musealisation and enhancement of the sites. The first stage of the project was carried out in three of the 18 sites, laying the foundation for the entire project. The goal is to create a network for the reinterpretation of Galicia’s archaeological landscape. AGi’s approach to the project is sensitive and respectful to the surrounding environment of each site. The aim is to provide a distinct, simple, and sustainable identity for each site, offering a unique experience for visitors and driving local tourism.
architizer.com
Small Cities, Big Ideas: 7 Mini Metropolises With International Clout
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Urban regeneration takes many forms, from reimagining structures after deindustrialization to developing creative schemes for...
architizer.com
Enhancing a 1960s Suburban Home with a Compact Footprint
South 2nd – This 2-story addition stands among a single-story sea of 1960’s suburban South Austin homes. With its roof top light monitor striking a figurative silhouette the addition peers out over the privacy fence and across the neighbourhood. The old house and new addition are unlikely companions, their connection a glancing kiss at the fireplace. Inside the continuous light monitor brings diffused natural light into the 2nd floor bedroom and bathroom changing throughout the day.
architizer.com
Verdant Sanctuary // Form4 Architecture
Verdant Sanctuary expresses its embrace of nature through each design element: its natural setting, its choice of material—it is almost entirely made of wood and glass, its dramatic roof design that echoes the shape of a bird’s wings. There is a dynamic flow to these forms that pulls you along, giving you the feeling of an organic whole.
architizer.com
“How Can We Make Cities More Livable? Reclaim Parking Space for People.”
Architizer's A+Awards Best Firm categories allow design firms of all sizes to showcase their practice and vie for the title of “World’s Best Architecture Firm”. Start an A+Firm Award Application today. We might not like to admit it, but the cities we live in have an unhealthy...
architizer.com
424 St Kilda Road Melbourne (Illoura) // Soil & Water Design Group
Text description provided by the architects. Proposal Design for Illoura (an Aboriginal word meaning beautiful or pleasant place) 424 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne which is a harmony through Architecture and Dance both define Space and Movement in time. Connected units, This can happen when forms make a whole of visible...
architizer.com
CIFI Chengdu Wansheng TOD Project // 10 Design
International architecture practice, 10 Design (part of Egis group), revealed plans for a 117,700sqm retail destination located within Wenjiang District Sub-center, an important node in the western part of Chengdu, China. CIFI Chengdu Wansheng TOD is 10 Design’s second on-site project for CIFI Group after CIFI Kunming Plaza, a retail mixed-use destination in Yunnan, China.
architizer.com
Wedge // Façade
Budget: 500K – 1M Lead Architect: Xaris OikonomouDesign Team: Xaris Oikonomou, Maria Roumelioti, Katerina Asoniti3d Visualizations: Xenia Liodi”(…)παρ δ΄ ίσαν Ωκεανού τε ρόάς και Λευκάδα πέτρην, / ηδέ παρ΄ ηέλιοιο πύλας και δήμον ονείρων (…) ” [Homer,”Odyssey”] “(…)μετωνόμασαν Λευκάδα επώνυμον δοκώ μοι του Λευκάτα, πέτρα γαρ εστί λευκή την χρόαν, προκείμενη της Λευκάδος εις το πέλαγος(…)” [Strabo,”Geography”] The name Lefkada comes from Homer, who refers to “White Stone” (
Comments / 0